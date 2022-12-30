Undoubtedly one of 2022’s biggest breakout stars was Ice Spice. Seemingly coming out of nowhere, the Bronx baddie has since captured the hearts of many with tracks like “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and “Bikini Bottom.” Before the year ends, she gave fans one last treat in the form of “in ha mood.”

While the song isn’t available on streamers like Spotify or Apple Music at the moment, it can be heard on both YouTube and SoundCloud. The 22-year-old has been teasing the catchy tune on TikTok for some time, and finally decided to drop it off in full for listeners.

Rapper Ice Spice attends BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

The portion of the single that’s been making rounds on social media finds Spice rhyming, “In the party, he just wanna rump / Big boobs and the butt stay plump / She a baddie, she know she a ten / She a baddie with her baddie friend.”

Later on she bodaciously brags, “Step in the party, I’m lookin’ the baddest / So the paparazzi in my face.”

In the caption of her YouTube upload, Spice confirmed that she has a project on the way. However, no official release date or other information was provided, leaving us to speculate.

Back in September, she linked up with B-Lovee, Skillibeng, and J.I the Prince of N.Y for “One Time.” Since then, she’s only achieved further superstardom, which means the collaborations to come in the future are likely to be nothing short of iconic.

Stream Ice Spice’s “in ha mood” on SoundCloud below. Afterward, let us know what your favourite single from the New Yorker has been this year in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

They like, “Ice, how you always stay hot?”

Oh, they mad ’cause I keep makin’ bops

Oh, she mad ’cause I’m takin’ her spot

If I was bitches, I’d hate me a lot