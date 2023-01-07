North West and Kim Kardashian have been very active on TikTok lately, often posting funny videos and dance routines on the social media platform. But this time around, the 9-year-old is having a viral moment after dressing like her dad Kanye West.

Wearing makeup that gave her a bearded look with thicker eyebrows, North essentially became Kanye’s twin in the transformation. She offered her best Kanye impression as she folded her arms while rocking a black hoodie and beanie hat.

With “Bound 2” playing over the video, Kardashian posed in the background of the clip before putting her arm around her daughter.

As with most of their TikTok videos, the comments were turned off. Still, many took to Twitter to express their opinion of the short video, which currently has over 43 million views.

Writing on Twitter, one user commented, “Y’all…north west’s latest TikTok???? I’m WHEEZING.”

“She looks just like her dad this is hilarious,” another tweeted.

“No north is not on tik tok dressed up as kanye w kim in the background lip-syncing to bound,” someone else added online.

Last November, it was revealed that Kardashian and the Donda rapper had finalized their divorce after originally filing in February 2021.

After tying the knot in 2014, the former couple welcomed four children together: daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, along with sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3.

Following their separation, it was reported that the two would share custody of their kids.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 01: (L-R) Television personality Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West attend the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For BET)

Reports also found that Kardashian would be receiving $200K in monthly child support payments. Further, Kanye would be “responsible for 50% of their kids’ educational expenses, including tuition. He’s also responsible for 50% of their children’s security expenses.”

What are your thoughts on North and Kardashian’s latest TikTok? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

