It’s been a year full of breakups and, subsequently, makeups, for several of our favourite celebrities. From Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s neverending turbulent chaos earning them a reality show to the marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decades after their original engagement, there’s been no shortage of news to take in. Arguably one of the strangest unions we saw in 2022, though, was Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

The two have since gone their separate ways, but during the months that they were together, they constantly made headlines. Whether the Saturday Night Live alum was getting tattoos dedicated to his girlfriend (not an uncommon move for him), or being berated by her ex-husband, Kanye West, they knew how to keep all eyes on them.

Their breakup came suddenly in August. Prior to that, they attended the Met Gala together, with Kardashian controversially donning Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown. Additionally, they made their union social media official with several PDA-filled snapshots on date nights and baecations.

For her part, the mother of four seems to be enjoying her life as a single woman. She hasn’t been seen with a man in recent months. Rather, she’s been solely focused on her various brands, children, and other personal endeavours. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t still have time to share the occasional thirst trap, though.

On Monday (December 19), Kardashian started the week off right with a salacious selfie showing off her behind in a window. “Looking back at ’22 [wink emoji]” she captioned the shot.

In the centre of her behind, the California native tagged her SKIMS shapewear line, shamelessly promoting herself. In the comments, friends like La La Anthony, Lauren Sanchez, and Food God showed their support for the blonde beauty.

The upload has interesting timing, seeing as her ex is dating scores of beautiful women recently.

Firstly Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski made headlines with several New York City outings. The last time they were together in public was courtside at a basketball game. Since then, the 29-year-old was out with another woman, causing some to speculate that he’s moving on.

A report from TMZ reveals that the mystery lady is Chase Sui Wonders, his Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-star. They’re “great friends” who “hang out all the time,” but are “most definitely not an item.”

rachel with chase sui wonders and pete davidson at the rangers vs maple leafs game pic.twitter.com/FrFFWn6z8u — best of rachel sennott (@sennottfiles) December 17, 2022

