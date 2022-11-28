Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski haven’t made their rumoured romance Instagram official just yet. However, they did make things between them courtside official when they attended Sunday (November 27) night’s game between the Knicks and the Grizzlies.

As Page Six notes, the duo made no effort to shield themselves from the eyes of onlookers. As they watched the game (and nearly everyone in the room watched them), the new lovebirds sat between Ben Stiller and Jordin Sparks. The socialite and comedian were all smiles as they drank beer and took in everything unfolding in front of them.

Christine Taylor, Ben Stiller, Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah watch the action during the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, photos quickly surfaced on social media, causing an immediate stir. “Can you ask them if it’s official?” the Denver Nuggets Instagram account wrote in the comments of a recent Knicks upload. “Would but they’re busy :/,” the New York team wrote back.

“We need more info…” the Atlanta Hawks’ page chimed in. “Literally same,” was the response they received.

Currently, many pop culture fanatics are looking for more info on Ratajkowski and Davidson. Romance rumours began bubbling unexpectedly a few weeks ago. Since then, we’ve been seeing the pair spend more and more time together.

Firstly, @deuxmoi spy sent in a tip about seeing the celebrities enjoying each other’s company. Since then, paparazzi cameras have caught them hanging out together in sweatpants. Additionally, they enjoyed a Friendsgiving celebration together in the company of other close pals.

Before linking up with Em Rata, Davidson spent nine months getting to know Kim Kardashian. The Saturday Night Live alum attended huge events like the Met Gala with his former girlfriend and even got a few tattoos in her honour.

Seeing as things are just heating up between him and the mother of one, it remains unclear if we’ll see him get any more tribute ink in the near future.

Pete Davidson waking up his tattoo artist friend at 3 am to remove the 20 Kim k Tats he got in 4 months pic.twitter.com/5paYU2ajbi — John (@iam_johnw) August 6, 2022

