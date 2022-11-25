Emily Ratajkowski
- MusicHarry Styles Fan Faints After Fist Bump: WatchHarry seems to have had a pretty strong effect on the fan.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie & Emily Ratajkowski Talk OnlyFans, Mama Drama, Plastic Surgery, And MoreThe "Gucci Flip Flops" artist is the latest guest to join EmRata on her "High Low" podcast.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture10 Celebrities Who Quit ActingLearn more about various celebrities who quit acting, including their films, personal lives, and reasons for leaving.By Gale Love
- Pop CultureEmily Ratajkowski Recalls Being Described As "Pamela Anderson Before The Hep C"Emily Ratajkowski says that her ex-husband's agent once called her "Pamela Anderson before the hep C."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsEmily Ratajkowski Explains Pete Davidson's AppealEmRata shares the simple truth behind Pete Davidson's dating prowessBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureEmily Ratajkowski's Exit From "Blurred Lines" Set ExplainedEmRata's exit from the video in 2013 caused quite a stir.By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsEmily Ratajkowski Hints At Dating Harry StylesThe actress hinted that the pair have been together for two months. By Noah Grant
- GossipEmily Ratajkowski & Harry Styles Spotted Making Out In TokyoWhile the model's face isn't completely shown in the viral clip, fans are losing it over the apparent reveal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureZendaya Offered To Send Stylist Law Roach On Vacation After He Announced RetirementThe pair are like family, and when Law said he was stressed out from the industry, Zendaya swooped in to help with whatever he needed.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsEric Andre And Emily Ratajkowski's Valentine's Day Picture ExplainedEric Andre explains his Valentine's Day photo.By Justin Acosta
- Pop CultureDiplo Admits To Receiving Oral Sex From A Man: "I'm Not Not Gay"The famed producer and DJ gets candid about his sexuality.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEmily Ratajkowski Spotted With Orazio Rispo After Eric André SplitEmily Ratajkowski and Orazio Rispo were spotted together in NYC over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea & Emily Ratajkowski Talk OnlyFans, Rapper Says She Likes Her "Fake" BreastsOther celebrities to join the model on her "High Low" podcast recently include Amber Rose, Donatella Versace, and Chloe Cherry.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsEmily Ratajkowski Posts About "Situationship" Ending After Eric André V-Day NudesIf the rumours are true, the podcast host may not have been so lucky in love this time around.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsEric André & Emily Ratajkowski Pose Nude Together For Valentine's DayThe model was seen on dates with various men at the end of 2022, but for now, she seems to be cozying up to the comedian.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureEmily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre Enjoy Night Out In NYCEmily Ratajkowski went out with Eric Andre in New York City over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsEmily Ratajkowski Says She "Attracts The Worst Men" After Pete Davidson FlingThe mother of one got vulnerable about her love life during a recent episode of "High Low with EmRata."By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsEmily Ratajkowski Is Over Pete Davidson, Sources Say She's "Single & Totally Happy"Who will the "Saturday Night Live" alum date next?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureBella Thorne Recalls A Director Accusing Her Of Flirting When She Was 10Bella Thorne says that a director once accused her of flirting with him when she was just 10 years old.By Cole Blake
- Pop CulturePete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski "Getting More Serious": ReportThings are reportedly getting more serious between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEmily Ratajkowski Details "Scary" Weight Loss That Left Her At Just 100 PoundsThe model dished about her relationship with her body on today's episode of "High Low" with guest Mia Khalifa.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsPete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Sit Courtside At Knicks GameThe door may have closed on his romance with Kim Kardashian, but Pete Davidson hasn't had any trouble finding a new socialite to spend his free time with.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsPete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Continue To Cause Romance RumoursLooks like Friendsgiving is for rumoured lovers too.By Hayley Hynes