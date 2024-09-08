50 Cent Performs Surprise Set In Front Of Emily Ratajkowski & More For New York Fashion Week

BYCole Blake97 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Hosts Nebula
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 30: 50 Cent attends 50 Cent Hosts Nebula at Nebula on May 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
50 Cent performed some of the biggest hits from his career.

50 Cent performed in front of a ton of celebrities for the launch of Poppi's new Cherry Cola flavor in honor of New York Fashion Week on Friday night in his hometown. As caught by TMZ, those in attendance included: Emily Ratajkowski, Suni Lee, Michael Rainey Jr., Jasmine Tookes, Camille Kostek, Devon Windsor, Brooks Nader, Georgia Fowler, Ari Melber, Kevin Love, Patrick Ta, Lisa Barlow, and Meredith Marks. For the event, 50 performed several of his most popular songs from throughout his career. He rocked a white and red Versace t-shirt with a matching red New York Yankee hat.

Taking to Instagram afterward, he shared two posts in honor of the event. In one, he uploaded a screenshot of a Variety article covering the party with the caption: "I ain’t gonna hold you I had mad fun last night NYC Fashion week!" In another, he shared a video recap from the night. Fans showed plenty of love to 50 in the comments section. "This your year man. Thank you for putting on for the City and showing us NY niggas how to do it," one user wrote. Another added: "All of this means that you need to drop a whole new album. The fans still messing with you."

Read More: 50 Cent Gushes About People Treating Him Like Michael Jackson While On Tour

50 Cent Speaks During "Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ)

Poppi will be hosting a two-day event for the weekend at 105 Wooster Street. The immersive experience will have exclusive cherry-themed merch and brand activations. In a description on the brand's website, the company describes the new flavor by writing: “When two faves maximize their joint slay, everybody wins. Ripe cherry collabs with crisp, refreshing cola for this juicy twist on a classic."

50 Cent Reflects On His NYFW Performance

Check out 50's posts about performing at the Poppi event for NYFW below. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: 50 Cent Explains How His Photo Shoot With $3.5 Million In Cash Is A Muhammad Ali Tribute

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...