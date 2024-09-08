50 Cent Performs Surprise Set In Front Of Emily Ratajkowski & More For New York Fashion Week

50 Cent performed some of the biggest hits from his career.

50 Cent performed in front of a ton of celebrities for the launch of Poppi's new Cherry Cola flavor in honor of New York Fashion Week on Friday night in his hometown. As caught by TMZ, those in attendance included: Emily Ratajkowski, Suni Lee, Michael Rainey Jr., Jasmine Tookes, Camille Kostek, Devon Windsor, Brooks Nader, Georgia Fowler, Ari Melber, Kevin Love, Patrick Ta, Lisa Barlow, and Meredith Marks. For the event, 50 performed several of his most popular songs from throughout his career. He rocked a white and red Versace t-shirt with a matching red New York Yankee hat.

Taking to Instagram afterward, he shared two posts in honor of the event. In one, he uploaded a screenshot of a Variety article covering the party with the caption: "I ain’t gonna hold you I had mad fun last night NYC Fashion week!" In another, he shared a video recap from the night. Fans showed plenty of love to 50 in the comments section. "This your year man. Thank you for putting on for the City and showing us NY niggas how to do it," one user wrote. Another added: "All of this means that you need to drop a whole new album. The fans still messing with you."

Read More: 50 Cent Gushes About People Treating Him Like Michael Jackson While On Tour

50 Cent Speaks During "Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ)

Poppi will be hosting a two-day event for the weekend at 105 Wooster Street. The immersive experience will have exclusive cherry-themed merch and brand activations. In a description on the brand's website, the company describes the new flavor by writing: “When two faves maximize their joint slay, everybody wins. Ripe cherry collabs with crisp, refreshing cola for this juicy twist on a classic."

50 Cent Reflects On His NYFW Performance