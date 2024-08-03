50 Cent Wins $1 Billion "Power" Lawsuit From Former Drug Kingpin

"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 4 Premiere - Arrivals
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson at the season 4 premiere of "Power Book II: Ghost" held at The Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)
The court has sided with 50 Cent.

50 Cent has won the $1 billion lawsuit brought by a former drug kingpin over his hit series, Power, according to AllHipHop. Cory “Ghost” Holland alleged that 50 stole his life story for the plot of the STARZ show. He first filed the billion-dollar lawsuit back in 2021, naming co-creator Courtney Kemp, STARZ, and Lionsgate, in addition to 50 Cent. Holland argued that he detailed his life story in a 2007 CD titled Blasphemy, which he sent to Kemp's father. He had hoped it would help him find a way to legitimately earn a living and get out of the drug trade.

Judge Analisa Torres ended up siding with 50 and ruled that the show never directly refers to Holland, as required for a defamation claim. ​She also said other similarities boil down to mere coincidences. In another lawsuit, Holland further accused 50 Cent and his associates of harassing and threatening him by showing up and playing a song near his home.

50 Cent Speaks During “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during the “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 4 New York City Premiere on June 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for STARZ)

After the alleged incident, AllHipHop obtained a letter from Holland warning 50 not to threaten him again. It reads: “If a motherf**ker gets killed because your motherf**king client threaten me and my family, file a motherf**king motion for that. I ain’t playing with your motherf**king client no more, next time he or anyone he sends pull up, f**k the litigation.”

Holland ended up losing that case as well with Torres ruling: “There is no indication that this conduct constituted a threat, much less an ‘imminent threat of harmful contact’ as required for an assault claim." Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and his other legal trouble on HotNewHipHop.

