50 Cent Reacts To Winning $1 Billion “Power” Lawsuit From Former Drug Kingpin

50 Cent never had any doubts.

Recently, AllHipHop reported that 50 Cent came out victorious after his legal battle with former drug kingpin Cory “Ghost” Holland. Holland accused Fif of using his life story, as told on his 2007 CD Blasphemy, as the plot of his hit series Power. He hit him with a $1 billion lawsuit, though the court ultimately sided with 50 Cent.

Now, the mogul has taken to social media to share his reaction to the good news, making it clear that he never had any doubts. "Fool thought he was GHOST😆," he wrote alongside a story about his latest legal win. "Da fvck wrong wit these 🥷🏾’s man 🤨LOL @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

50 Cent Celebrates His Latest Legal Victory

Judge Analisa Torres ruled that Power never directly refers to Holland, which would be required for a defamation claim. She also said that any similarities between Holland's life and the plot of the show could be mere coincidences. While the legal battle has now come to a close, things got ugly in the past, as Holland allegedly threatened Fif's life earlier this year. “If a m*therf*cker gets killed because your m*therf*cking client threaten me and my family, file a m*therf*cking motion for that. I ain’t playing with your m*therf*cking client no more, next time he or anyone he sends pull up, f*ck the litigation," Holland said.

“50 Cent plays games with people’s lives, he humiliates people, he comes to their homes, then plays a victim. He constantly in somebody mess. Plaintiff has warned 50 Cent, he ain’t no entertainer.” As one would expect, his legal counsel expressed serious concern about the apparent threat and told the court they would notify relevant local authorities. What do you think of 50 Cent coming out victorious after his legal battle with Cory “Ghost” Holland? What about his reaction to his latest feat? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.