50 Cent’s $40M Wiretapping Lawsuit Gets Dismissed

50 Cent is celebrating yet another legal victory.

50 Cent has had a lot of luck on the legal front as of late, and it doesn't look like it'll be running out any time soon. This week, a judge dismissed a $4 million lawsuit against the mogul, filed by Michael Caruso earlier this year. Caruso accused him of illegally recording a conversation at his office before turning it over to lawyers to use in legal proceedings. The court ruled in Fif's favor, claiming that Caruso waited too long to file the complaint.

“These claims are time-barred. Caruso has known about the fact of the recording since 2021 and has been on inquiry notice as to who made the recording since that time," Judge Melissa A. Crane said. "It is now 2024. The statute of limitations is two years. Hence, the claim is time-barred."

Read More: 50 Cent Flexes New Rolex Watch Dedicated To His Late Grandfather

50 Cent Comes Out Victorious Yet Again

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York Premiere at Crosby Street Hotel on November 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

50 Cent is currently suing Beam Suntory for roughly $6 million, alleging that Caruso and other former employees participated in a scheme to defraud his company Sire Spirits out of millions. His latest legal win is far from his first, however. Earlier this month, he beat a $1 billion lawsuit filed by former drug kingpin Cory “Ghost” Holland. He sued 50 Cent, Courtney Kemp, Starz, and Lionsgate, accusing them of using his life story as the plot of his series Power. The court sided with Fif, noting how similarities between Holland's life and the plot of the show could be purely coincidental.