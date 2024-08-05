50 Cent Beats Ex-Drug Kingpin In $1B Lawsuit: What We Know

50 Cent comes out victorious after a man claimed the rapper stole his story to form the premise of his hit TV series "Power."

50 Cent has emerged victorious in a $1 billion lawsuit filed by an ex-drug kingpin who claimed the entertainment mogul stole his life story to create the hit series Power, All Hip Hop reports. The legal battle began in 2021 when Cory “Ghost” Holland filed a lawsuit against 50 Cent, Courtney Kemp, Starz, and Lionsgate. Furthermore, Holland asserted that the show's character Ghost, played by Omari Hardwick, closely mirrored his own experiences. He also claimed that 50 and the show's creators used his story without his consent for profit. However, the court has now ruled in favor of 50 Cent, dismissing all claims against him.

The Origins Of The Lawsuit

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

In 2021, Cory “Ghost” Holland initiated a billion-dollar lawsuit against 50 Cent, Courtney Kemp, Starz, and Lionsgate. Holland alleged that the character “Ghost” in the series Power unlawfully reflected his life without his consent. He detailed his life story in a 2007 CD titled Blasphemy, which he claimed to have sent to the father of series co-creator Courtney Kemp as a plea for help to exit the drug trade legitimately. Additionally, Holland accused 50 and the show’s creators of exploiting his story for profit without his permission.

Court's Ruling On Defamation Claims

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

50 Cent denied all allegations. Judge Analisa Torres sided with 50 and dismissed the claims in each case. In the first case, it was decided that the character “Ghost” in the show Power did not directly refer to Holland, which is necessary for a defamation claim. Despite similarities in family structure, the court found these to be mere coincidences.

Harassment & Threat Allegations

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Holland's second lawsuit accused 50 Cent of sending goons to harass and threaten him. He specifically alleged that 50 Cent showed up in his neighborhood with an entourage in a fleet of vans and SUVs, looking for a man named “Ghost.” In another incident, people associated with the rapper allegedly played a threatening song near his house, which Holland felt was an attempt to send a clear message to him. The legal battle took a treacherous turn when Holland threatened violence against 50 and his legal team. In a letter obtained by AllHipHop, Holland warned of potentially fatal consequences if 50 Cent or anyone associated with him confronted him again.

Dismissal Of Claims & Conclusion

Judge Torres dismissed the harassment claims against 50 Cent, citing that one of Holland’s claims was past the statute of limitations and that the assertion about the threatening song didn’t hold up in court. “There is no indication that this conduct constituted a threat, much less an ‘imminent threat of harmful contact’ as required for an assault claim,” Judge Torres explained. Holland's third lawsuit claimed Lionsgate should pay $300 million for not controlling the G-Unit boss since the movie studio produces the Power franchise. However, the negligent supervision claim against Lionsgate and Starz was dismissed as Holland failed to demonstrate a duty of care owed to him by the companies. The cases have been closed, and judgment has been entered in favor of 50 Cent, bringing an end to the legal battle.

50 Cent's Response