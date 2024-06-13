50 Cent's Life Threatened By Former Drug Kingpin Over "Power" Lawsuit

BYLavender Alexandria966 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Visits Dead Flamingo Pop Up Lounge
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 8: 50 Cent is seen visiting Dead Flamingo Bar &amp; Lounge on June 8, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
The stakes of the suit seem to have increased dramatically.

An ongoing legal trouble for 50 Cent just escalated to a full-on death threat. He's been embattled in a massive $1 billion lawsuit over his TV show Power and the inspiration behind one of its principal characters. Cory "Ghost" Holland claims that the show is eerily similar to his life story as told on his 2007 CD Blasphemy. He even claims to have sent a copy of the CD to the father of Courtney Kemp, who would go on to co-create Power. The show's protagonist is also nicknamed "Ghost" and Holland has pointed out multiple similarities to his own story outlined in the suit.

But in a new correspondence to 50's lawyers, Holland raised the stakes to threats of violence. According to AllHipHop, he delivered a profanity laced response that included death threats. “If a m*therf*cker gets killed because your m*therf*cking client threaten me and my family, file a m*therf*cking motion for that. I ain’t playing with your m*therf*cking client no more, next time he or anyone he sends pull up, f*ck the litigation," Holland's response reads. Holland also claims that it's the last time 50 will hear from him, leaving the rest up to the judge. Check out the full letter he delivered below.

Read More: 50 Cent Addresses Backlash Over Michael Rainey Jr. Comments In Another Deleted Post

Cory "Ghost" Holland Threatens 50 Cent's Life

50 Cent also recently found himself in some hot water with fans. Just a few days after making comments on the donations Donald Trump received following his guilty verdict, he was in Washington DC. While there he posed for a photo-op with controversial conservative Colorado representative Lauren Boebert. 50 didn't seem too bothered by all the backlash though, laughing it off in a later Instagram post.

What do you think of the lawsuit over 50 Cent's Power escalating to full on death threats? Do you think Holland has a case that the show is strikingly similar to his own life story? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 50 Cent’s Explosive True Crime Documentary “TikTok Star Murders” Is Coming Soon

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Celebrities Attend Los Angeles Lakers v Houston RocketsCrime50 Cent's Attempt To Dismiss Former Drug Dealer's Lawsuit Fails7.3K
Parklife Festival 2022Crime50 Cent "Power" Lawsuit Escalated With New Preliminary Injunction Motion9.8K
Crime50 Cent Facing Mediation In Lawsuit From Former Drug Kingpin Over "Power" For $1 Billion52.2K
2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - ShowCrimeLionsgate Faces $300M Lawsuit Over 50 Cent's Alleged Threats Towards "Power" Kingpin6.5K