50 Cent's Life Threatened By Former Drug Kingpin Over "Power" Lawsuit

The stakes of the suit seem to have increased dramatically.

An ongoing legal trouble for 50 Cent just escalated to a full-on death threat. He's been embattled in a massive $1 billion lawsuit over his TV show Power and the inspiration behind one of its principal characters. Cory "Ghost" Holland claims that the show is eerily similar to his life story as told on his 2007 CD Blasphemy. He even claims to have sent a copy of the CD to the father of Courtney Kemp, who would go on to co-create Power. The show's protagonist is also nicknamed "Ghost" and Holland has pointed out multiple similarities to his own story outlined in the suit.

But in a new correspondence to 50's lawyers, Holland raised the stakes to threats of violence. According to AllHipHop, he delivered a profanity laced response that included death threats. “If a m*therf*cker gets killed because your m*therf*cking client threaten me and my family, file a m*therf*cking motion for that. I ain’t playing with your m*therf*cking client no more, next time he or anyone he sends pull up, f*ck the litigation," Holland's response reads. Holland also claims that it's the last time 50 will hear from him, leaving the rest up to the judge. Check out the full letter he delivered below.

Cory "Ghost" Holland Threatens 50 Cent's Life

50 Cent also recently found himself in some hot water with fans. Just a few days after making comments on the donations Donald Trump received following his guilty verdict, he was in Washington DC. While there he posed for a photo-op with controversial conservative Colorado representative Lauren Boebert. 50 didn't seem too bothered by all the backlash though, laughing it off in a later Instagram post.