50 Cent's Attempt To Dismiss Former Drug Dealer's Lawsuit Fails

50 Cent's attempt to have a lawsuit filed by former drug dealer Cory “Ghost” Holland thrown out has failed. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Judge Analisa Torres rejected 50's motion for dismissal and plans to move forward with the legal dispute. Holland first sued the Power creator back in 2021, claiming that 50 stole his life story for the hit STARZ series. Jump forward two years, and Holland is attempting to bring 50 to court once again, this time for allegedly attempting to put a hit on him.

“It’s 50 Cent’s abilities to HIRE a HITMAN, due to a 150 Million Dollar Contract he secured through STARZ/LIONSGATE, that have created the FEAR and constant anxiety,” Holland said. "The hitmen 50 Cent hired, can KILL [me] and [my] family at any time and anywhere, once they are paid. So rather 50 Cent is in New York or Michigan or anywhere in America or Overseas, ‘ONCE HE PAYS THE HOMIES TO DO WHAT THEY DO BEST,’ quoting the defendant from the radio interview, the job can get done at any point after that.”

Read More: 50 Cent Claims "Power" Lawsuit Drug Dealer "Waited Too Long" To File Assault Charges

50 Cent Performs On The "Final Lap Tour"

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 22: 50 Cent performs at Mediolanum Forum of Assago on October 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

Holland also theorized that the federal government is helping protect 50 while also labeling him a "bully" due to his social media antics. From there, he claimed his family feels they are in danger. “[We] now live in FEAR every single second of day of these unknown and unidentifiable KILLERS showing up at any time/anywhere to carry out 50 Cent’s orders to intimidate and or to MURDER them, to eliminate the legal consequences of the lawsuits brought against him,” Holland continued. "[We] have no idea when the violence is coming, just prepared for when it’s does. However 50 Cent has the advantage, cause he controls what the HITMEN do, the contract is between him and the them, so all [we] can do is anticipate the INEVITABLE, every single second of the day.”

In response to Holland's claims, 50's lawyers say the lawsuit was “nothing more than an abuse of the judicial system.” Be on the lookout for further updates on 50's case on HotNewHipHop

Read More: 50 Cent's Diddy Documentary Officially In The Works: "I'm The Best Producer For The Job"

[Via]