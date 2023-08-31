50 Cent Leaves Power 106 Host With Bloody Injury After Aggressively Throwing A Microphone

The Final Lap tour is undoubtedly one of the hottest tours in this summer. In celebration of Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, 50 Cent has embarked on a global tour that has taken North America by storm. Throughout the past few months, 50 Cent has delivered show-stopping performances in major cities across the U.S. and Canada before he takes over Europe this fall. With support from Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, 50 Cent delivered a spectacular show from start to finish.

Last night’s concert in Los Angeles has earned rave reviews. Bringing out a slew of guests, he treated his West Coast fans with a show that they’ll remember fondly. “Man, @50cent put on one of the best shows I have been to in the last decade tonight. A true [goat]! Had LA rocking for 2 hours & brought out Nas, Chris Brown, DaBaby, YG, Tyga, Jeremih, etc. WHILE YA’LLS TOURS GETTING CANCELED THESE OGS ARE SELLING OUT ALL SUMMER! #TimelessMusic,” Bootleg Kev wrote on Twitter. Unfortunately, not every shared the same experience.

Read More: 50 Cent Celebrates His Legacy With An Outstanding Hip-Hop Spectacle On “The Final Lap” Tour

Things Go South At 50 Cent’s Los Angeles Show

50 Cent might face a lawsuit after striking a Power 106 host in the head with his microphone. The rapper’s The Final Lap tour stopped in Los Angeles, bringing out several guests from Nas to YG. Unfortunately, it wasn’t necessarily a great time for everyone. At one point in the show, the rapper tossed his microphone in the crowd, hitting Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain in the head. Photos emerged on The Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram that reveal the injuries Monegain sustained as a result of the mic toss.

One fan initially shed light on the incident on Twitter, writing, “50 Cent just threw his mic hard af and it hit a girl face and it was bloody he getting sueeed.” The footage reveals 50 Cent seemingly struggling with his microphone during YG’s performance. He handed one over to someone off-stage before tossing another mic. Then, the footage showed him hurling his microphone in the direction of the crowd. It’s unclear what prompted him to throw the microphone that hard but it wouldn’t be surprising if Monegain ends up taking him to court over the matter.

Read More: Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre & Diddy Among Variety’s Best Hip-Hop Executives List