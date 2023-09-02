Lil Wayne Reportedly Left 50 Cent Show After Being Pushed Backstage

Things just keep getting worse for 50 Cent. At the same show that Fif hit an audience member with a microphone, Lil Wayne reportedly “stormed out” before his surprise appearance. According to sources who spoke with Page Six, Wayne was preparing to go on stage when he was pushed out of the way by members of the backstage staff. “He just stormed out,” said a backstage source. “He was in the building for about 20 minutes total.” Wayne went on to have a more successful appearance later in the week as part of a different superstar tour. He remained in LA to perform as part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour stop in the city.

Fif did get performances from Nas, YG, Chris Brown, and Tyga however. Despite this, fans will likely be disappointed that they missed out on getting that extra bit of flair that only Wayne can bring. Neither representatives for Wayne nor Fif responded to requests for comment about the incident. The concert was part of Final Lap Tour and took place at LA’s Crypto.com Arena. The tour ends its North American run in Toronto at the end of September. The tour’s finale will be in New Zealand in mid-December.

Fif Named In Battery Case

However, the issues appear to just keep compounding for Fif. Circling back to the mic-throwing incident, that moment has led to Fif being named as a suspect in a battery case by the LAPD. The moment occurred when Fif, apparently tired of his mics failing to work, threw one into the crowd. It struck Power 106 host Bryhana Monegain in the head, leaving a nasty laceration. Monegain later posted pictures of her injuries to social media, showing the gnarly cut as well as her outfit covered in blood.

“Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client, Curtis [50 Cent], would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” attorney Scott Leemon confirmed to the media earlier this week. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.” However, at this time, it appears that the police are continuing with their investigation for the moment.

