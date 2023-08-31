The Game Takes Shots At 50 Cent Following Microphone Throw

50 Cent is in trouble once again. This time he’s following in the footsteps of Cardi B and angrily throwing a microphone into the crowd during a show. The microphone toss happened after repeated technical difficulties emerged while 50 was trying to perform. But this incident might have caused even more damage than Cardi’s. The microphone reportedly hit Power 96 host Bryhana Monegain in the head. The incicept reportedly left her bruised and bloodied afterwards, signaling the power put behind the throw.

That situation got even worse for 50 after reports emerged that he was a suspect in a battery investigation following the microphone throw. A similar thing happened to Cardi B. After he microphone throw she was briefly the subject of a battery investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department. While she was cleared of all charges it seems like 50 could potentially find himself in even more serious trouble. He’s also catching some heat from other sources for his behavior in the mean time. The Game took to Instagram with a post about the throw captioned “Curtis, yo fat a*s came to LA hittin women.” Check out a screenshot of the post below.

The Game’s Take On 50 Cent Mic Throw

In a review from just a few days ago, 50 Cent received a cosign from a surprising place. In an interview with Tems for Interview Magazine, Kendrick Lamar shouted out 50 claiming that he “studied” the rapper’s early material and interviews. He also identified an interview response given when 50 was asked is he was a conscious rapper that really stuck with him.

50 Cent has been relatively quiet in terms of new music this year. He did team up with Nas for a track on the rapper’s new album Magic 2. The crossover marked the first time the two had appeared on a song together in over 20 years. What do you think of The Game’s take on 50 Cent throwing his microphone into the crowd at a show in LA? Let us know in the comment section below.

