50 Cent Mic Throw 911 Audio Emerges Online

The audio from the 911 call made after 50 Cent threw a microphone into the crowd at a recent concert has been released by TMZ. While the conversation between the dispatcher and the friend of radio host Bryhana Monegain is fairly short, there is one notable detail. After asking if Monegain is conscious, the dispatcher asks "Who's performing tonight?" before appearing to pull up the concert on his monitor. The call ends with the dispatcher telling the caller that emergency services are on the way.

Monegain, who works for Power 106, suffered numerous lacerations to the head and face after being struck by the microphone at LA's Crypto.com Arena. Cent had reportedly thrown the faulty microphone away in anger. The incident occurred during an issue-riddled show as part of his Final Lap tour. However, Cent's attorneys denied any malicious intent. “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client, Curtis [50 Cent], would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” attorney Scott Leemon confirmed to the media. “Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

Cent's Legal Consequences For Mic Throw Unclear

Despite his attorney's claims, things aren't looking too good for Fif. According to TMZ, the LAPD has passed their battery investigation over to the LA District Attorney. Furthermore, Cent could be looking at felony charges if the DA decides to pursue the case. The legal fallout from the microphone incident is a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

However, it's not the only legal issue that has plagued Cent's tour. While performing in Edmonton earlier this week, Fif's opening act was escorted out of the venue by police. According to the Edmonton PD, Pressa was removed due to "security concerns" over the rapper's alleged gang connections. According to law enforcement, Pressa is a known threat to them and has links to the Brothers Keepers organization. Fif has not released a statement about the incident. Furthermore, the Final Lap tour is currently scheduled to continue until December.

