50 Cent Finally Gets Bra Thrown At Him On Stage

It's been a rough few weeks for 50 Cent on his "The Final Lap" tour. The veteran rapper has dealt with a series of controversies across recent shows. But there may finally be a silver lining for 50. Earlier this summer the rapper complained about how he's treated on the tour. In a hilarious rant he shared to his Instagram he compares his treatment to Drake, who gets bras thrown at him on stage every night by fans. During a recent show, someone finally came through for 50. In a new clip making the rounds the rapper is all smiles as a bra finally flies on stage during his performance. Check out the video below.

50 Cent's biggest controversy spawned from his frustration with technical difficulties during a show. He was upset that his microphones were repeatedly cutting out. Then he decided to release his anger by throwing the mic into the crowd. That turned out to be a bad choice as it hit a radio host in the face leading to viral pictures of her injuries and even a battery investigation into the incident. It also caused some old foes like Ja Rule and The Game to re-emerge and call 50 out for his behavior.

50 Cent Finally Getting The Drake Treatment

Shortly after the microphone incident, 50 had another controversy happen during a show. He was supposed to have Lil Wayne on as a surprise guest at one of his tour stops but it didn't work out. Right before Wayne was set to go on stage he was reportedly shoved by one of 50's production workers backstage. The shove clearly rubbed him the wrong way as he left.

These two incidents reportedly caused 50 Cent to fire much of the staff that had been working on technical elements of his tour. What do you think of 50 Cent finally getting a bra thrown on stage for him like Drake? Let us know in the comment section below.

