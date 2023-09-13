50 Cent Hilariously Responds To Fredro Starr Taking Credit For Michael Jordan’s Baldness

Earlier this year, Fredro Starr made some bold claims about the influence of his group Onyx. According to him, their influence has extended far past the world of music, even reaching NBA star Michael Jordan. “Michael Jordan cut his hair because of us,” Starr he said during an interview with VladTV. “Michael Jordan cut his hair bald because of Onyx.”

A resurfaced clip of Starr's claims has been circulating, and recently got the attention of 50 Cent. As expected, Fif had to weigh in. "I'm not even gonna say anything because i don't have [to]," he wrote. "LOL," he continued, "SMH WTF is wrong with these guys ?" 50 Cent isn't the only user to have taken issue with Starr's claims, as countless others shared their thoughts in the comments section. Many note that Jordan's bald head likely had more to do with genetics than Onyx, also pointing out that the timelines simply don't line up.

Back in April, Cam'ron and Mase also discussed Starr's claims during an episode of the It Is What It Is podcast. They too believed influencing Michael Jordan was a stretch. According to ESPN, Jordan shaved his head back in the late 80s, due to the fact that his hairline was starting to recede. This was before Onyx dropped hits like "Slam" and "Throw Ya Gunz." Cam'ron added, “they super out of pocket [to say they influenced] Michael Jordan.”

In other 50 Cent news, the rapper continued his Final Lap Tour with a show in Edmonton, CA recently. His opening act, however, was prevented from performing by police. According to reports, the department's anti-gang unit raised some concerns about Pressa, and eventually escorted him out of the venue. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on 50 Cent.

