50 Cent’s Opening Act Stopped From Going On Stage By Police

50 Cent is dealing with the fallout from yet another incident on a tour that has been absolutely packed with them. This time the rappers "Final Lap" tour was in Edmonton, Canada and had issues before 50 could even get on stage. That came from the local police's handling of one of his opening acts, Pressa. According to HipHopDX, the anti-gang wing of the police department raised red flags about some of the Toronto rapper's gang affiliations. As a result they refused to let him perform and even escorted him out of the venue entirely for "security reasons."

It's the newest issue in what has been a string of problems for 50 Cent on his ongoing tour. Late last month, after getting frustrated with repeated technical difficulties 50 threw his microphone into the crowd during a show. It ended up hitting a radio host in attendance and pictures of the aftermath of the impact went viral. The incident caused many to criticize 50, including old foes like The Game and Ja Rule. Similar to Cardi B earlier this year he was made the subject of a battery investigation as a result of the mic throw.

50 Cent Show Disrupted By Cops

Just a few days later, 50's tour had another viral issue. According to reports, Lil Wayne was set to join the rapper on-stage during one of his shows. But unfortunately before he could go out, someone back stage pushed him. The push must have rubbed Wayne the wrong way as he stormed out without performing. He addressed both issues at another show a few days later.

50 Cent was also getting some negative attention from fans of Russell Wilson and Ciara on social media. That spawned from a post he made celebrating the 16th anniversary of Curtis earlier this week. What do you think of the Canadian police preventing Pressa from going on stage to open for 50 Cent? Let us know in the comment section below.

