50 Cent Is Jealous That Drake Gets Bras Thrown At Him On Stage

Drake getting things thrown at him on stage has been a major theme of his “It’s All A Blur” tour this summer. While it started off somewhat hostile with video of Drake being hit in the arm by a phone going viral, it’s taken a funny twist. That started when Drake stopped his show to point out a massive bra that was thrown on stage. That was followed by a viral hunt for the woman responsible, who was eventually found. It concluded when Drake’s own dad pranked him by throwing a hilariously oversized bra on stage during a show last week.

One person who has clearly taken notice of the bras is 50 Cent. In a recent video posted to Instagram 50 goes on a rant backstage at one of his shows. Consequently he jokes in the clip about not getting the same treatment as Drake. “They don’t treat Drake like this. They don’t treat m*thafuckin’ Drake like this. Drake, they throw him bras. What do I get? Aye, could you please go get me some Drake fans? Sh*t just don’t feel right.” He closes the video by reminiscing on a time when he used to get similar treatment. “I need to feel special around here. I need them to treat me like I’m Drake. Drake get bras every night! I used to get bras in the beginning of my career.” Check out the hilarious video below.

50 Cent Wants To Be Treated Like Drake

Despite not getting the treatment he may hope for, 50 Cent still puts on a good show. He recently dazzled fans at Club LIV in Miami during an in-between show from his Final Lap Tour. Impressive videos of 50 performing for the absolutely packed club hit the internet earlier this week.

Another video 50 Cent shared also got quite a bit of attention. The clip featured a very young fan who couldn’t have been more excited to see the rapper on tour. What do you think of 50 Cent wishing he could get treated more like Drake on tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

