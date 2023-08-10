J. Cole Says 50 Cent’s “Get Rich Or Die Tryin'” Is The Greatest Album Ever

J. Cole and 50 Cent have always had some respect for each other. Back when the German-born rapper was on the come-up, the G-Unit icon did not originally see the vision of signing “a conscious rapper.” Since their bread and butter is more gangsta-inspired, 50 passed on him. While he might regret that decision to some degree, it was apparent that he still wanted to work with him in the studio. Their respective styles can be heard on J Cole’s 2013 album Born Sinner on the track “New York Times” featuring Bas.

Now, that moment has come full circle on possibly 50 Cent’s last tour, The Final Lap. On August 9, 50 rocked the crowd and the stage on his home turf at the Barclays Center. Additionally, it is a two-part show, that will also see the “P.I.M.P” perform on August 10. It was a great moment to see 50 and Cole together in front of thousands of rabid fans. After the North Carolina native walked off, he wanted to be sure to give 50 his flowers for all that he has done for the hip-hop genre.

J Cole Shouts Out 50 Cent: Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HipHop-N-More (@hiphopnmore)

“If y’all don’t make some noise for one of the greatest n****s to ever do this s**t 50 muthaf*****g Cent, Curtis Jackson.” However, J. Cole did not stop there, going as far as to say that Curtis Jackson’s commercial smash is the greatest album ever. “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ the greatest album of all time I don’t give a f**k what y’all talking about n***a.” He even gave his props to Michael Jackson’s Thriller, but 50’s takes the cake for him it seems.

What are your thoughts on J Cole’s possibly controversial statement? Do you agree or disagree with him? Do you think he actually believes it, or he was just trying to hype up 50 Cent? We want to hear what you have to say down in the comments section. Furthermore, be sure to keep it locked in with HNHH for all the latest news around the music world.

