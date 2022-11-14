2022 has brought us no shortage of absurd and unexpected celebrity romances. From Kanye West and Julia Fox’s whirlwind relationship at the start of the year to the more recent 40-year age gap union between Cher and AE Edwards, the matchmaker to the stars has certainly kept us entertained with their pairings this year.

Another surprising union that quickly became a favourite among many pop culture enthusiasts was Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The two linked up in the midst of the socialite’s tumultuous divorce from Kanye West. They spent several months together and didn’t hesitate to show off their relationship on Instagram or the red carpet.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Their union came to a sudden end earlier this year. Afterward, the mother of four seems to have been far more focused on her business endeavours. The 28-year-old, on the other hand, has already been linked to another famous beauty.

Over the weekend, popular gossip account @deuxmoi shared a juicy tidbit from a follower about the actor’s latest romance updates. “CAN’T BELIEVE I’M SAYING THIS, ANON PLS,” they began.

“EMRATA AND PETE DAVIDSON ON A DATE IN BROOKLYN TOGETHER. HOLDING HANDS AND ALLLLLLLLL. [Redacted] his hands were allll over her, ad they’re clearly hooking up,” the anonymous source speculated.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop Party hotocall at Centre Pompidou on October 20, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski, known for her stunning looks and acting roles in projects like Gone Girl and iCarly, has been working to heal following her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage.

Though her name was recently tied to Brad Pitt (which earned her some backlash considering the Fight Club‘s stars latest allegations from his ex, Angelina Jolie), it appears the 31-year-old is open to whatever romantic connections may come her way.

It remains unclear if we’ll actually see Davidson and Ratajkowski go Instagram official as a couple anytime soon. Seeing as Jay Pharoah recently confirmed the rumours about the former’s “big d*ck energy” though, it’s entirely likely they could just be hooking up.

