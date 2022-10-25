Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wrapped up their whirlwind romance earlier this year, and though they appear to be on good terms following the split, Kanye West couldn’t help but share his two cents on their relationship during his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast.

“I mean I knew there was no way she could love this dude,” the embattled rapper said of his co-parent’s surprising union with the 28-year-old comedian following her appearance as host on an episode of Saturday Night Live last fall.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“Not just because he’s ugly,” West clarified. “He’s not Black, she likes Black guys.”

The father of four then pointed out that Kardashian seems to have a “type” when it comes to her romantic ventures. “Every guy that she is with looks exactly the same. Ray J, Reggie Bush, at that time, Kanye West. She has a type just like how I have a type. A lot of my girls look kind of similar to her.”

As he mentioned, the 45-year-old has been romantically linked to a series of Kardashian lookalikes throughout 2022, from Julia Fox and her famous curves to Chaney Jones, whose resemblance to the SKIMS socialite was frequently mentioned while she was spending time with Ye.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Yeezy founder explained the love that he will always have for his ex-wife, telling Lex Friedman, “It’s just, the DNA is like … she a mix of Rob and Kris. “That’s a really high pool right there. Those are like two geniuses.”

While West has been running through the press circuit, exchanging (sometimes heated) words with everyone from Piers Morgan to Chris Cuomo, Kardashian has been spending some time celebrating the upcoming holiday season with her four children.

As Page Six reports, the family hit up Night of the Jack in their home state of California, at which time they snapped photos in front of intricately carved pumpkins and an over-the-top light show.

