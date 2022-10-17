Pete Davidson reportedly got in touch with Kim Kardashian to check in on her after her ex-husband, Kanye West, wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt, shared antisemitic comments, and more in recent weeks. Davidson and Kardashian dated from November 2021 through August 2022.

“A lot of people have been reaching out to offer Kim support, including Pete [Davidson],” a source for Hollywood Life recently told the outlet. “He’s in the middle of shooting another movie but he’s been in touch. He’s such a sweet guy and Kim’s grateful they can still be friends.”

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

They continued: “Pete and Kim still talk on occasion and several weeks after the break up, they had gotten to a place of being cordial with each other. Pete has texted Kim a few times about the whole Kanye situation because he still cares about her as a person and wanted to check in to see how she was doing.”

In addition to wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt and making antisemitic comments, West also has been receiving backlash for his comments on the death of George Floyd made during an appearance on Drink Champs. West remarked that fentanyl was responsible for his death, not police officer Derek Chauvin.

“They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look the guys knew wasn’t even on his neck like that,” West claimed on Drink Champs, citing Candace Owens’ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

During his relationship with Kardashian, Davidson was engaged in a lengthy public feud with West.

[Via]