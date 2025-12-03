Mother Of POORSTACY’s Child Arrested For Neglect After His Death

BY Cole Blake 363 Views
2022 Riot Fest
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Poorstacy performs during Riot Fest 2022 at Douglass Park on September 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)
POORSTACY reportedly died from a self-inflicted gun wound at a hotel in Boca Raton, Florida over the weekend.

The mother of POORSTACY's child, Nicole Grikstas, has been arrested following the rapper's shocking death over the weekend, according to TMZ. She has been booked for child neglect without causing great bodily harm, as police accuse her of allegedly using drugs in front of their child in the days leading up to POORSTACY's death. Authorities also say both Grikstas and the child were in the hotel room when he shot himself.

The affidavit cites an interview conducted with Grikstas at the police station following POORSTACY’s death. She allegedly admitted to police that they checked into a motel in Boca Raton, Florida, a week before, and had been doing tons of drugs in front of the child in the time since. She referenced using cocaine, MDMA, and Xanax.

On Friday night, Grikstas says she and POORSTACY did both cocaine and MDMA. They stayed up throughout the night, accusing each other of infidelity. At one point, she says the rapper accused her of hiding his drugs and stripped her clothes off to check. While doing so, he allegedly hit her multiple times.

He then allegedly pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot her. While doing so, he alternated between pointing the gun at her and at himself. Eventually, he put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger. With the charge, police allege that Grikstas did not attempt to get her child away from POORSTACY once he pulled out the weapon. 

Read More: POORSTACY's Family Disputes His Cause Of Death As 911 Audio Surfaces

POORSTACY’s Death

POORSTACY initially survived the gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, where he eventually passed away on Monday. TMZ recently reported that some of his family weren't buying the rumored cause of death and instead suspected foul play.

On Wednesday morning, TMZ published audio from the 911 call, which appears to be heavily redacted as the Boca Raton police removed all "investigative information." It reveals that a hotel employee placed the call. Before hanging up, another woman hops on the phone to begin answering further questions.

Read More: Florida Rapper POORSTACY Dead At 26

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
