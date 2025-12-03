The mother of POORSTACY's child, Nicole Grikstas, has been arrested following the rapper's shocking death over the weekend, according to TMZ. She has been booked for child neglect without causing great bodily harm, as police accuse her of allegedly using drugs in front of their child in the days leading up to POORSTACY's death. Authorities also say both Grikstas and the child were in the hotel room when he shot himself.

The affidavit cites an interview conducted with Grikstas at the police station following POORSTACY’s death. She allegedly admitted to police that they checked into a motel in Boca Raton, Florida, a week before, and had been doing tons of drugs in front of the child in the time since. She referenced using cocaine, MDMA, and Xanax.

On Friday night, Grikstas says she and POORSTACY did both cocaine and MDMA. They stayed up throughout the night, accusing each other of infidelity. At one point, she says the rapper accused her of hiding his drugs and stripped her clothes off to check. While doing so, he allegedly hit her multiple times.

He then allegedly pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot her. While doing so, he alternated between pointing the gun at her and at himself. Eventually, he put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger. With the charge, police allege that Grikstas did not attempt to get her child away from POORSTACY once he pulled out the weapon.

POORSTACY’s Death

POORSTACY initially survived the gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, where he eventually passed away on Monday. TMZ recently reported that some of his family weren't buying the rumored cause of death and instead suspected foul play.

On Wednesday morning, TMZ published audio from the 911 call, which appears to be heavily redacted as the Boca Raton police removed all "investigative information." It reveals that a hotel employee placed the call. Before hanging up, another woman hops on the phone to begin answering further questions.