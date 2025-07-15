Beyonce Choreographer’s 911 Call Surfaces After Unreleased Music Gets Stolen In Atlanta

BY Caroline Fisher 347 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Beyonce Choreographer 911 Call Music News
Feb 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Beyonce performs during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last week, Beyonce's choreographer called police to report that his rented vehicle had been broken into in Atlanta.

Beyonce and her team are currently in Atlanta for her "Cowboy Carter" tour, and last week, they ran into some unexpected trouble. Reportedly, her choreographer and one of her dancers were near Krog Street Market when someone broke into their rented Jeep Wagoneer. According to TMZ, they were only away from the vehicle for about an hour. When they returned, they discovered that the trunk window had been damaged, and two suitcases were stolen.

The choreographer, Christopher Grant, told police that the suitcases contained important items. This includes setlists and footage plans for Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" tour and hard drives full of her unreleased music. Clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops, and a pair of AirPods Max headphones were also reportedly stolen from the vehicle.

“Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” the officer wrote in the police report. “He advised he was her choreographer and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were stolen also. The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists."

Read More: Beyonce’s Unreleased Music Stolen In Atlanta Car Break-In

Beyonce Stolen Music

Now, audio of the 911 call made by Grant has been released. In it, he sounds distressed as he tells the operator what's going on. “Someone broke into my car… they stole my computers and everything,” he explained, as captured by The Shade Room. “It’s really, really important information. I work with someone who’s of a high status and I really need my computer and everything.”

Grant went on to tell the operator that he was tracking his electronics through Apple’s Find My app. For now, it remains unclear if any of the stolen items have been recovered. Police did find two sets of fingerprints on the vehicle, however, and issued an arrest warrant for a suspect. Reportedly, security cameras in the area captured the crime. No arrests have been made.

Read More: Beyonce & Tina Knowles Give A Grandmother Free Concert Tickets After Viral Video

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Beyonce Unreleased Music Stolen Music News Music Beyonce’s Unreleased Music Stolen In Atlanta Car Break-In 825
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.1K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.3K
HNHH via image Pop Culture Mississippi Teacher Fired After Reading Children's Book "I Need a New Butt" 2.9K
Comments 2