Beyonce and her team are currently in Atlanta for her "Cowboy Carter" tour, and last week, they ran into some unexpected trouble. Reportedly, her choreographer and one of her dancers were near Krog Street Market when someone broke into their rented Jeep Wagoneer. According to TMZ, they were only away from the vehicle for about an hour. When they returned, they discovered that the trunk window had been damaged, and two suitcases were stolen.

The choreographer, Christopher Grant, told police that the suitcases contained important items. This includes setlists and footage plans for Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" tour and hard drives full of her unreleased music. Clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops, and a pair of AirPods Max headphones were also reportedly stolen from the vehicle.

“Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” the officer wrote in the police report. “He advised he was her choreographer and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were stolen also. The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists."

Beyonce Stolen Music

Now, audio of the 911 call made by Grant has been released. In it, he sounds distressed as he tells the operator what's going on. “Someone broke into my car… they stole my computers and everything,” he explained, as captured by The Shade Room. “It’s really, really important information. I work with someone who’s of a high status and I really need my computer and everything.”