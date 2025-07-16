Multiple Beyonce Fans Injured In Stampede After Atlanta Concert

Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; Beyonce performs during the halftime show in Super Bowl XLVII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, a woman screamed over a bug at Atlanta's Vine City MARTA station after a Beyonce concert, causing mass chaos.

Beyonce brought her "Cowboy Carter" tour to Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium earlier this week. Unfortunately, however, chaos broke loose at the Vine City MARTA station after the show. According to AllHipHop, one woman shrieked and ran after seeing a bug, causing panic in the crowded station. Several other people ran away in fear, unsure of what exactly was going on.

“The initial reports were that a woman was scared of an insect and screamed and ran away from it, and others panicked not knowing what was happening,” a MARTA spokesperson said. The crowd rushed toward the escalators, and they accelerated before coming to quick stop, sending riders tumbling.

Reportedly, nine people were injured as a result. One person broke an ankle, and seven others were treated for more minor injuries at nearby hospitals. The other injured person turned down medical attention.

Beyonce "Cowboy Carter" Tour

This isn't the only unexpected trouble that's taken place amid Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" tour, however. Earlier this week, it was reported that her choreographer and one of her dancers were near Krog Street Market when someone broke into their rented Jeep Wagoneer. Reportedly, they were away from the vehicle for roughly an hour, and noticed damage to the trunk window and two missing suitcases when they got back.

Christopher Grant, the choreographer, told police that the stolen suitcases contained various important items. “Mr. Grant advised he was also carrying some personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé,” the police report read. “He advised he was her choreographer and Mr. Diandre Blue was a dancer for her and that her hard drives for her upcoming show in Atlanta were stolen also. The hard drives contained water marked music, some un-released music, footage plans for the show and past and future set lists."

Nearby security cameras captured the incident, and authorities found two sets of fingerprints on the vehicle. They have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, but so far, no arrests have been made.

