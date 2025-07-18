A Cockroach Accidentally Caused The Beyonce Concert Stampede

The COWBOY CARTER tour has been a massive event to follow for Beyonce fans, but it recently faced a major danger that fortunately didn't get worse. As fans exited the arena after a show and arrived at the Vine City MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) station in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday (July 14), a stampede broke out that led to multiple hospitalizations.

As caught by Complex, a new report explains what happened with greater detail. According to MARTA police chief Scott Kreher, a 10-year-old fan screamed hysterically when they saw a cockroach or "palmetto bug." This caused a ruckus among the former Beyoncé crowd. Since they didn't know what was going on, they tried to quickly exit the MARTA station, which led to jammed escalators due to the high volume of people on them.

Furthermore, Atlanta News First reported that nine people sustained injuries in the post-Beyoncé concert stampede. Attendee Amber Anderson told the outlet about the chaotic experience, recounting how the escalators piled up. "I see that people are starting to run at the entrance, which of course when you see somebody running, you probably want to run too," Anderson remarked.

Fortunately, it seems like medical officials were able to treat those injured, and the situation did not endanger folks further. Still, it was a very scary sight, and we hope the rest of Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER trek goes by much more smoothly. It will wrap up in Nevada on Saturday, July 26, if everything goes according to schedule.

