A Cockroach Accidentally Caused The Beyonce Concert Stampede

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 612 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cockroach Caused Beyonce Concert Stampede Music News
Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Beyonce preforms during the half time show between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Julian Dakdouk Parkwood Entertainment / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A young fan's reaction to an insect accidentally led to multiple hospitalizations after Beyonce's Atlanta concert.

The COWBOY CARTER tour has been a massive event to follow for Beyonce fans, but it recently faced a major danger that fortunately didn't get worse. As fans exited the arena after a show and arrived at the Vine City MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) station in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday (July 14), a stampede broke out that led to multiple hospitalizations.

As caught by Complex, a new report explains what happened with greater detail. According to MARTA police chief Scott Kreher, a 10-year-old fan screamed hysterically when they saw a cockroach or "palmetto bug." This caused a ruckus among the former Beyoncé crowd. Since they didn't know what was going on, they tried to quickly exit the MARTA station, which led to jammed escalators due to the high volume of people on them.

Furthermore, Atlanta News First reported that nine people sustained injuries in the post-Beyoncé concert stampede. Attendee Amber Anderson told the outlet about the chaotic experience, recounting how the escalators piled up. "I see that people are starting to run at the entrance, which of course when you see somebody running, you probably want to run too," Anderson remarked.

Read More: UMG Could Subpoena Drake & Kendrick Lamar To Testify In “Not Like Us” Defamation Case

SZA & Beyonce

Fortunately, it seems like medical officials were able to treat those injured, and the situation did not endanger folks further. Still, it was a very scary sight, and we hope the rest of Beyoncé's COWBOY CARTER trek goes by much more smoothly. It will wrap up in Nevada on Saturday, July 26, if everything goes according to schedule.

However, elsewhere, Beyoncé's name is coming up in unrelated areas. You probably already saw how Nicki Minaj launched some scathing attacks against her husband Jay-Z and against another famous name, SZA. As for her issues with the TDE singer, the Trinidadian femcee brought up lyrics she wrote for her Bey collab "Feeling Myself" during her tirade.

We'll see how that situation develops, especially with many Nicki narratives floating in the Houston superstar's orbit. For now, though, nothing's really pointing to anything deeper beneath the surface, at least when it comes to their individual bond. Bey's got other issues to deal with, and luckily, this concert stampede did not get worse.

Read More: Nicki Minaj’s Public Reckoning Names SZA, But Wounds Run Deeper

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.8K
Beyonce Fans Injured Stampede Music News Music Multiple Beyonce Fans Injured In Stampede After Atlanta Concert 1.8K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 2.5K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.9K
Comments 2