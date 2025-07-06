Beyonce Shouts Out Her "Husband" In Humorous Interaction During "Cowboy Carter" Tour Stop

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Beyonce once again brushed shoulders with an old part of her fandom's history, and she was all smiles during the exchange.

Beyonce gave a funny shoutout to one of her most iconic fans, Anthony Cosby(-Knowles), during her July 4 show at Northwest Stadium as part of the Cowboy Carter tour.

On July 5, Cosby shared a post on his Instagram feed featuring the interaction, accompanied by a caption that highlighted how memorable the moment was. In the video, the Grammy-winning superstar spotted Cosby in the crowd and paused to acknowledge him.

"Come on Anthony. I see you, cousin. Husband," Beyonce said, smiling and making her way down the stage. Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, also shared a post of Cosby at the show holding up a sign with his name on it: "Well!! My imagination son in law finally showed up again ( last Night )," with a series of laughing and heart emojis.

Cosby is a familiar name for those who've been longtime fans of Beyonce. He shared a hilarious moment with the singer during her 2009 I Am… tour, where he famously declared himself her husband. In a clip that went viral, Beyonce asked what his name was leading up to a performance of “Say My Name.” Cosby enthusiastically responded, “Anthony Cosby Hyphen Knowles,” prompting the singer to ask if he’s her cousin. He quipped, "I'm your husband!"

The exchange was made a permanent part of Beyonce's history in the music video for the live version of "Say My Name," which has over 21 million YouTube views since its release.

Beyonce Cowboy Carter Tour

The Cowboy Carter tour has proven to be another successful outing for Beyonce, despite occasionally exorbitant ticket prices thanks to Ticketmaster's "Dynamic Pricing" feature. Prior to going on tour, she snagged her long-awaited Album of the Year Grammy Award, as well as Best Country Album.

Experts projected that Beyonce would bring in upwards of $300 million on this tour. That would be less than the Renaissance World Tour, which raked in over half a billion dollars, though it was a longer run than the 32 dates on this circuit. The tour ends on July 26, with the final two shows taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

