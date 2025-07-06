Drake Arrives In London Ahead Of Triple Headlining Appearance At Wireless Festival

As part of ICEMAN's album rollout, Drake is returning to the festival stage for a headlining spot. On July 11, 12, and 13, he will headline each night of the London-based Wireless Festival. The move marks the first time a Wireless headliner has closed all three nights of the event. He posted a photo to his Instagram Story after arriving, saying "the boy's home."

On July 11, Drake will be joined by PARTYNEXTDOOR and Summer Walker. The following night, he will be joined by artists who have not yet been revealed in what Wireless has billed as "Drake & The Mandem." On the final night, he will be joined by Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel.

"For the first time ever, one artist, three different setlists," reads the flyer.

Drake is no stranger to Wireless Festival. He headlined in 2012, bringing out Nicki Minaj for a live rendition of "Make Me Proud." In 2015, he returned to the stage, blasting through some of his biggest hits to that point in his career with a 30-song setlist. He delivered a surprise set during Future's headlining performance in 2021 for "Jumpman," "Life Is Good," and "Way 2 Sexy," before doing four solo tracks of his own. This will mark his third time as a headliner, but in a way that makes him the first of his kind.

Drake does not perform at festivals nearly as much as he once did. That may be, in part, because of his infamous outing at Camp Flog Gnaw 2019, where fans booed his appearance because they wanted to see Frank Ocean.