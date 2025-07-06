News
hip hop festival
Music
Drake Arrives In London Ahead Of Triple Headlining Appearance At Wireless Festival
Drake arrived in London for his triple headlining weekend at Wireless Festival, which also kicks off the "$$$4U" European tour.
By
Devin Morton
9 hrs ago
