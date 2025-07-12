Drake Responds To "F**k Kendrick" Chants During Second Night Of Wireless Festival

BY Devin Morton 2.2K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
drake-responds-to-fk-kendrick-chant-hip-hop-news
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake had a very appropriate response to the crowd chanting "F**k Kendrick" during his set at Wireless Festival.

As of writing, Drake is in the middle of the second night of his triple headlining appearance at Wireless Festival. The night, featuring what Wireless has advertised as "Drake & The Mandem," has included a variety of names from the UK, including Central Cee, J Hus, and Dave. During the set, Drake took some shots at his biggest rival. Literally.

"Three nights headlining, three different sets, three different vibes. Name another artist that can do that and bring him up here and we can clash right now," Drake said in between tracks. The crowd responded to that by starting a "f**k Kendrick" chant, which caused him to take out his headset so he could hear the chants for himself.

After he put his headset back in, he made a request. "Chubbs, grab me a shot, I'll drink to that." After taking the shot, he asked the crowd: "y'all thought y'all could knock The Boy off for real?" The crowd responded with an emphatic "no," before he started "NOKIA," the next track on the setlist.

Of course, there is no love lost between Drake and Lamar. Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, which started as a result of Lamar's "Not Like Us" remains an open case, even as Drake continues to tease ICEMAN, his forthcoming ninth studio album.

Read More: Drake Fans Stir Rumors That Young Thug Will Pop Out At Wireless Festival

Drake Wireless Festival

Drake's first night of Wireless Festival was just as star-studded. In addition to PARTYNEXTDOOR, he brought out Bryson Tiller, Mario, and Bobby V, before closing the night alongside the legendary Lauryn Hill. He did not throw any shade at Kendrick Lamar on that night, though he seized the opportunity to do so during the second night, once his fans gave him the opening.

The third night of Wireless Festival will include Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel, as well as others who have not yet been advertised. Following Wireless, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR will continue touring Europe until September 23, as part of the Some Special Shows 4 U run, his first European shows since 2019.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
lauryn-hill-drake-wireless-festival-hip-hop-news Music Lauryn Hill Joins Drake On Stage During Night 1 Of Wireless Festival 697
drake-in-uk-for-wireless-festival- Music Drake Arrives In London Ahead Of Triple Headlining Appearance At Wireless Festival 2.7K
Drake Wireless Night One Setlist Hip Hop News Music Drake Gave Fans An R&B Odyssey With Wireless Night One Setlist 750
Drake Fans Beg Encore Wireless Festival Hip Hop News Music Drake Fans Beg For An Encore At Wireless Festival 710
Comments 11