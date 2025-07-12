Drake Responds To "F**k Kendrick" Chants During Second Night Of Wireless Festival

As of writing, Drake is in the middle of the second night of his triple headlining appearance at Wireless Festival. The night, featuring what Wireless has advertised as "Drake & The Mandem," has included a variety of names from the UK, including Central Cee, J Hus, and Dave. During the set, Drake took some shots at his biggest rival. Literally.

"Three nights headlining, three different sets, three different vibes. Name another artist that can do that and bring him up here and we can clash right now," Drake said in between tracks. The crowd responded to that by starting a "f**k Kendrick" chant, which caused him to take out his headset so he could hear the chants for himself.

After he put his headset back in, he made a request. "Chubbs, grab me a shot, I'll drink to that." After taking the shot, he asked the crowd: "y'all thought y'all could knock The Boy off for real?" The crowd responded with an emphatic "no," before he started "NOKIA," the next track on the setlist.

Of course, there is no love lost between Drake and Lamar. Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, which started as a result of Lamar's "Not Like Us" remains an open case, even as Drake continues to tease ICEMAN, his forthcoming ninth studio album.

Drake's first night of Wireless Festival was just as star-studded. In addition to PARTYNEXTDOOR, he brought out Bryson Tiller, Mario, and Bobby V, before closing the night alongside the legendary Lauryn Hill. He did not throw any shade at Kendrick Lamar on that night, though he seized the opportunity to do so during the second night, once his fans gave him the opening.