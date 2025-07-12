Drake Gave Fans An R&B Odyssey With Wireless Night One Setlist

Drake has hit it big with so many different styles of music that his Wireless Festival takeover this year makes perfect sense. For the first of three nights at the U.K. festival, he chose to stick to his R&B bag on Friday (July 11).

NFR Podcast caught the whole setlist on Twitter, and it's a doozy. The main thing people have been shocked by is the slew of guest performers The Boy brought on. These include Bobby Valentino, GIVĒON, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Mario, Bryson Tiller, and the one and only Lauryn Hill.

Elsewhere, the Toronto superstar went over classics like "Marvins Room," "Jungle," and even newer hits like the smash "NOKIA." All in all, it seemed like an amazing time, and the crowd was certainly loving every second.

"This is the first time in my life that I’ve done three different shows on three different days," Drake told the crowd, according to Billboard. "You came to a very special night. It’s night one. It’s a celebration of all things R&B. All things melodies. All classics." We can only imagine what the next two nights will hold this weekend at Wireless Fest.

Elsewhere, Drake is gearing up for his next album. So who knows what other surprises could stun fans soon?

Drake Wireless Setlist