Drake Gave Fans An R&B Odyssey With Wireless Night One Setlist

Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake brought out a lot of special guests for his first 2025 Wireless Festival slot, including Lauryn Hill and PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Drake has hit it big with so many different styles of music that his Wireless Festival takeover this year makes perfect sense. For the first of three nights at the U.K. festival, he chose to stick to his R&B bag on Friday (July 11).

NFR Podcast caught the whole setlist on Twitter, and it's a doozy. The main thing people have been shocked by is the slew of guest performers The Boy brought on. These include Bobby Valentino, GIVĒON, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Mario, Bryson Tiller, and the one and only Lauryn Hill.

Elsewhere, the Toronto superstar went over classics like "Marvins Room," "Jungle," and even newer hits like the smash "NOKIA." All in all, it seemed like an amazing time, and the crowd was certainly loving every second.

"This is the first time in my life that I’ve done three different shows on three different days," Drake told the crowd, according to Billboard. "You came to a very special night. It’s night one. It’s a celebration of all things R&B. All things melodies. All classics." We can only imagine what the next two nights will hold this weekend at Wireless Fest.

Elsewhere, Drake is gearing up for his next album. So who knows what other surprises could stun fans soon?

Drake Wireless Setlist

Drake Setlist (Wireless Festival on Friday, July 11) per setlist.fm
1. Come And See Me (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)
2. Marvins Room
3. Teenage Fever
4. Virginia Beach
5. Feel No Ways
6. Passionfruit
7. Hours In Silence
8. Shot For Me
9. Jungle
10. Jaded
11. Slow Down (with Bobby Valentino)
12. Let Me Love You (with Mario)
13. Chicago Freestyle
14. Twenties (with GIVĒON)
15. HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY (with GIVĒON)
16. Whatever She Wants (with Bryson Tiller)
17. Exchange (with Bryson Tiller)
18. CN TOWER (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)
19. MOTH BALLS (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)
20. SPIDER-MAN SUPERMAN (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)
21. DIE TRYING (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)
22. OMW
23. SOMEBODY LOVES ME (with PARTYNEXTDOOR)
24. PIMMIE'S DILEMMA
25. NOKIA
26. I Will Always Love You (Whitney Houston cover)
27. Ready Or Not (with Lauryn Hill)
28. Ex-Factor (with Lauryn Hill)
29. Nice For What (with Lauryn Hill)

