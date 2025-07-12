Drake Fans Beg For An Encore At Wireless Festival

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 375 Views
Drake Fans Beg Encore Wireless Festival Hip Hop News
Nov 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake reacts to a scoring play against Philadelphia 76ers in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
This was the R&B-centric night of Drake's Wireless Festival takeover this year, and we imagine the cold-blooded bars will follow.

Drake is fully in his ICEMAN bag, and what better way to build up hype than three headlining nights at London's Wireless Festival? For night one (Friday, July 11), he gave fans a pretty awesome show, even flying around in a floating stage for an "I Will Always Love You" cover. Unsurprisingly, the crowd was not ready to let go.

In a clip caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, you can hear the crowd chant for "one more song!" as the set began to wind down. It seems like they couldn't accommodate one more track, but The Boy still showed love to the fans and invited them to stick around. Overall, we can expect the very same response for his remaining shows this weekend, which should be very exciting.

Drake's night one 2025 Wireless setlist focused on his R&B sensibilities, blazing through classics like "Passionfruit" and playing new hits like "NOKIA." It was a solidly curated selection with a lot of heart, and it seems like fans really enjoyed the whole thing. Let's see if there's a similarly consistent vibe for the next sets.

Drake Concert Today

Another big part of this Wireless Festival takeover is Drake's cavalcade of special guests. Last night, he brought out Lauryn Hill, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bryson Tiller, Mario, GIVĒON, Bobby Valentino, and more famous names. What's more is that some of these weren't even performing onstage, but rather in the crowd. A lot of popular streamers like Los Pollos and Adin Ross attended, as well as NBA superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

As for what's next on the 6ix God's to-do list, Saturday's Wireless set will feature Boy Better Know and other killer MCs, whereas Sunday will host Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel. Of course, there are a surely a lot of surprises in store. We'll see very shortly just how hard these setlists go.

Meanwhile, with the new album ICEMAN coming soon and a whole lot of drama still surrounding Drake, there are plenty of narratives to keep up with. At the end of the day, there's nothing like an amazing concert to distract from the noise... Even if it leaves you wanting more. That's how it should be.

