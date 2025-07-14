Drake's Wireless Festival Performances Featured Lauryn Hill, 21 Savage, Skepta & Countless More Guests

Drake's star-studded Wireless Festival performances came as he continues to work on his new album, "Iceman."

Drake hosted three headlining sets at Wireless Festival in London over the weekend, and according to The Fader, it was a star-studded affair. For each night, he introduced a new theme, which brought with it several iconic performers.

“This is the first time in my life that I’ve done three different shows on three different days,” Drake told the crowd, as caught by Billboard. “You came to a very special night. It’s night one. It’s a celebration of all things R&B. All things melodies. All classics.” He ended up bringing out the legendary Lauryn Hill as well as Bryson Tiller, Givēon, Bobby Valentino, Mario, and his Some Sexy Songs 4 U collaborator, PartyNextDoor.

“London, tonight is different,” Drake said on the second night. “All that sweetheart, singing sh*t? That sh*t is over tonight. This is for my motherf*cking dogs. I see my dogs came out tonight.” In turn, Skepta, Latto, Sexyy Redd, Fakemink, K-Trap, Dave, Central Cee, J Hus, Yeat, Headie One, and 21 Savage all took the stage. Unexpectedly, Vanessa Carlton also performed her 2002 hit, “A Thousand Miles.”

For the final night, Drake brought out Popcaan, Rema, and Vybz Kartel. It was only a 40-minute set due to a strict curfew. "London, I will love you for the rest of my life," he told the crowd after promising to perform until his microphone was cut off, according to the BBC.

Read More: Drake Kicks Off Day 3 of Wireless Festival With The Preview Of A New Central Cee Collab Dropping Friday

Drake's "Iceman" Album

In addition to performing at Wireless Festival, Drake is currently working on his next studio album, Iceman. He dropped the first single from the project, “What Did I Miss?,” back on July 4th. It featured him finally reflecting on his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar from 2024.

Drake hasn't provided an official release date for the project, but has hinted that it's "coming soon" and confirmed it'll drop before the end of 2025. It will mark his first full-length solo release since 2023's For All the Dogs.

Read More: Drake Concludes Wireless Festival Takeover With Global-Themed Day Three Setlist

