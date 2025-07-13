Drake’s Day 2 Wireless Festival Setlist Revealed

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 371 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image created using a star filter.) Drake performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA)
Drake’s three-night Wireless Festival sets have paid homage to various musical landscapes. Day 1 was R&B and Day 2 honored London hip-hop.

Drake delivered a fiery headline performance on the second night of Wireless Festival 2025, trading softness for swagger as he turned London’s Finsbury Park into his personal battleground. After serenading fans with melodic hits on Night 1, the Toronto rapper returned on Saturday, July 12, in full attack mode—unapologetic, aggressive, and fully leaning into his reputation as a provocateur.

He opened with “IDGAF,” his abrasive 2023 collaboration with Yeat, setting a combative tone early. That momentum carried into high-octane renditions of “Nonstop” and “Sicko Mode,” as he barked, “London, tonight is different. All that sweetheart singing? That’s dead. This is for my motherf—ing dogs.” 

The crowd responded with canine chants, feeding the defiance radiating from the stage. Throughout the set, Drake praised London as hip-hop’s global epicenter, taking subtle shots at unnamed rivals and declaring allegiance to the U.K. scene.

His words gained weight amid recent comments from Skepta, who urged American rappers to face lyrical competition abroad. Drake doubled down, sharing the spotlight with Skepta, Dave, and Central Cee—cementing his cross-Atlantic alliance.

MORE: HotNewHipHop Has Officially Brought Back Song And Mixtape Ratings

Drake Wireless Festival Day 2 Setlist

His shade extended beyond rap. A vague jab at LeBron James stirred speculation about tension between the two cultural powerhouses. 

Drake offered no clarification, only more dominance. The night’s staging, guest appearances, and calculated bravado turned Wireless into a theater of confrontation, where Drake pulled the strings and controlled the narrative.

His setlist spanned chart-toppers, deep cuts, and new material. From “Laugh Now Cry Later” to “Rich Flex” and “A Thousand Miles” with Vanessa Carlton, the genre-bending continued. Highlights included “Only You Freestyle” with Headie One, “Sprinter” alongside Dave and Central Cee, and a surprise run with Sexyy Red featuring “Pound Town” and “Rich Baby Daddy.”

While reactions were split over Drake’s jabs, there was no denying his grip on the Wireless stage. The performance reflected not only his adaptability but his strategic dominance.

He turned controversy into spectacle, blurred geographic borders, and left no doubt that his reign—flawed, fearless, and formidable—is still far from over. Check out the complete setlist below:

“No Face”

“Circadian Rhythm”

“What Did I Miss?”

“Headlines”

“Energy”

“Know Yourself”

“Nonstop”

“SICKO MODE”

“LV Sandals” (Feat. Fakemink)

“Only You Freestyle” (Feat. Headie One)

“Warm” (Feat. K-Trap)

“Who Told You” (Feat. J. Hus)

“Shutdown” (Feat. Skepta)

“Wanna Know” (Feat. Dave)

“Sprinter” (Feat. Dave & Central Cee)

“BAND4BAND” (Feat. Central Cee)

“Laugh Now Cry Later”

“God’s Plan”

“NOKIA”

“SOMEBODY LOVES ME (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

“Brokey” (Feat. Latto)

“You Broke My Heart”

“Big Mama” (Feat. Latto)

“Get It Sexyy” (Feat. Sexyy Red)

“SkeeYee”(Feat. Sexyy Red)

“Pound Town” (Feat. Sexyy Red)

“Rich Baby Daddy” (Feat. Sexyy Red)

“Knife Talk” (Feat. 21 Savage)

“Rich Flex” (Feat. 21 Savage)

“A Thousand Miles” (Feat. Vanessa Carlton)

MORE: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2025 So Far

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2025 Music Drake Shows Love To The UK, Brings Out Skepta, Central Cee, & Dave At Wireless Festival Day 2 685
drake-21-sexxy-red-wireless-hip-hop-news Music Drake Brings Out Sexyy Red And 21 Savage During Night 2 Of Wireless Festival 1115
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video - Show &amp; BTS Music Don Toliver Unveils The Feature-Packed Tracklist For His New Album 3.0K
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Show Music 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners: Full List Revealed 1010
Comments 9