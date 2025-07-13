Drake’s Day 2 Wireless Festival Setlist Revealed

Drake delivered a fiery headline performance on the second night of Wireless Festival 2025, trading softness for swagger as he turned London’s Finsbury Park into his personal battleground. After serenading fans with melodic hits on Night 1, the Toronto rapper returned on Saturday, July 12, in full attack mode—unapologetic, aggressive, and fully leaning into his reputation as a provocateur.

He opened with “IDGAF,” his abrasive 2023 collaboration with Yeat, setting a combative tone early. That momentum carried into high-octane renditions of “Nonstop” and “Sicko Mode,” as he barked, “London, tonight is different. All that sweetheart singing? That’s dead. This is for my motherf—ing dogs.”

The crowd responded with canine chants, feeding the defiance radiating from the stage. Throughout the set, Drake praised London as hip-hop’s global epicenter, taking subtle shots at unnamed rivals and declaring allegiance to the U.K. scene.

His words gained weight amid recent comments from Skepta, who urged American rappers to face lyrical competition abroad. Drake doubled down, sharing the spotlight with Skepta, Dave, and Central Cee—cementing his cross-Atlantic alliance.

Drake Wireless Festival Day 2 Setlist

His shade extended beyond rap. A vague jab at LeBron James stirred speculation about tension between the two cultural powerhouses.

Drake offered no clarification, only more dominance. The night’s staging, guest appearances, and calculated bravado turned Wireless into a theater of confrontation, where Drake pulled the strings and controlled the narrative.

His setlist spanned chart-toppers, deep cuts, and new material. From “Laugh Now Cry Later” to “Rich Flex” and “A Thousand Miles” with Vanessa Carlton, the genre-bending continued. Highlights included “Only You Freestyle” with Headie One, “Sprinter” alongside Dave and Central Cee, and a surprise run with Sexyy Red featuring “Pound Town” and “Rich Baby Daddy.”

While reactions were split over Drake’s jabs, there was no denying his grip on the Wireless stage. The performance reflected not only his adaptability but his strategic dominance.

He turned controversy into spectacle, blurred geographic borders, and left no doubt that his reign—flawed, fearless, and formidable—is still far from over. Check out the complete setlist below:

“No Face”

“Circadian Rhythm”

“What Did I Miss?”

“Headlines”

“Energy”

“Know Yourself”

“Nonstop”

“SICKO MODE”

“LV Sandals” (Feat. Fakemink)

“Only You Freestyle” (Feat. Headie One)

“Warm” (Feat. K-Trap)

“Who Told You” (Feat. J. Hus)

“Shutdown” (Feat. Skepta)

“Wanna Know” (Feat. Dave)

“Sprinter” (Feat. Dave & Central Cee)

“BAND4BAND” (Feat. Central Cee)

“Laugh Now Cry Later”

“God’s Plan”

“NOKIA”

“SOMEBODY LOVES ME (Feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

“Brokey” (Feat. Latto)

“You Broke My Heart”

“Big Mama” (Feat. Latto)

“Get It Sexyy” (Feat. Sexyy Red)

“SkeeYee”(Feat. Sexyy Red)

“Pound Town” (Feat. Sexyy Red)

“Rich Baby Daddy” (Feat. Sexyy Red)

“Rich Flex” (Feat. 21 Savage)