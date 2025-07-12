Drake picked up in Day 2 right where Day 1 left off in his headlining set at Wireless Festival with more surprises. After a night of R&B, the rap star paid tributed to the U.K. as he brought out it's biggest stars in Central Cee, Dave, Skepta, and J Hust. Each would perform signature hits such as "Wanna Know," "Sprinter," "Shutdown," and "Who Told you."

The special guests displayed Drizzy's love for the U.K. rap scene. He has expressed since the beginning of his career. His love for the music has transitioned into film with the production of UK crime classic, Top Boy.

The U.K. rap break was among other surprises in Day 2 that includes 21 Savage, Yeat, and Sexyy Red. Drake would also debut the live performance of his new single "What Did I Miss."

Drake's assembly of U.K. rappers follows Skepta issuing a challenge to American rappers in a rap battle. Skepta claimed that UK rappers can beat American rappers in a recent interview. Joyner Lucas, Maiya The Don, and ASAP Rocky have already responded to Skepta's claim.

Drake Brings Out Dave, Skepta, J Hus, & Central Cee

Drake’s connection to U.K. hip-hop and grime has become a defining element of his global influence, marked by high-profile co-signs, collaborations, and controversy. The 6 God's first signaled his admiration in the early 2010s, publicly praising London artists such as Sneakbo and incorporating British slang into interviews and lyrics.

By 2015, his interest turned into active engagement when he joined Section Boyz (now Smoke Boys) on stage during a surprise London performance, a gesture widely seen as endorsing the U.K. underground.

Drizzy's More Life project featured Giggs on two tracks, “KMT” and “No Long Talk,” introducing the South London rapper to a global audience. Rising stars like Dave and Jorja Smith also benefited from early Drake co-signs, gaining exposure on major platforms and stages.