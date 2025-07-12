Drake Brings Out Yeat During Day 2 Of His Wireless Festival Headliner

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 1219 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 20: Yeat performs as Don Toliver X Yeat during the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 20, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Night 1 of Wireless saw Drake bring out R&B superstars Mario, Bryson Tiller, Lauryn Hill, and Giveon. Hill performed “Nice For What.”

Drake kept the surprises coming on Day 2 of his headlining set at Wireless Festival as he brought out rap sensation Yeat. The surprise included the collaborators performing their hit song “IDGAF.” The crowd would erupt as Yeat took the stage and social media would share in the excitement. 

“Day 2 is so insane woah,” tweeted an X user. 

Another fan expressed excitement in the performance finally happening, tweeting, “Oh shit, finally he performed with Yeat.”

The performance would prompt fans to ask about a joint mixtape. “Can we all agree a yeat x drake mixtape would be full absolute bangers,” tweeted a fan. 

The Wireless performance follows Yeat’s Coachella 2025 set that paid tribute to Drizzy with his cover of the classic “Feel No Way.” Outside the 2006 cover, the 6 God and Yeat have collaborated on music for both of their respective albums. 

MORE: Drake Fans Beg For An Encore At Wireless Festival

Drake & Yeat Wireless Festival

Yeat, who emerged in the early 2020s, quickly gained traction for his cryptic slang, atmospheric production, and fiercely loyal fanbase. With projects like Up 2 Më and 2 Alivë, the Portland-born rapper carved out a lane that resonated with Gen Z audiences raised on TikTok, digital aesthetics, and decentralized musical discovery.

As Yeat’s popularity grew, rumors of a potential co-sign from Drake began circulating. That speculation intensified in 2022 when Drake followed Yeat on Instagram and shared clips on social media listening to his music. While no formal collaboration surfaced, fans interpreted the gestures as quiet validation from one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

By 2023, Yeat indirectly acknowledged Drake in interviews, praising veteran artists who respect emerging voices without naming names. Around the same time, Drake released songs like “Sticky” and “Jumbotron S--- Poppin,” both featuring minimalist, synth-heavy trap production—a stylistic zone closely aligned with Yeat’s sound.

 At Wireless Festival, Yeat joins an all-star cast of guests among Drizzy’s three-day headliner. Drizzy has more surprises in store for festival goers. The 6 God has plenty of friends in the industry to call on.

MORE: Lauryn Hill Joins Drake On Stage During Night 1 Of Wireless Festival

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2023 - Day 1 Music Yeat Honored By Texas Southern University's Marching Band 895
2024 Rolling Loud Miami Music Yeat Covers 2016 Drake’s “Feel No Way” In Lit Coachella Set 1494
Ruisrock Festival In Finland Music Yeat Receives 10 RIAA Plaques 2.0K
Drake Yeat For All The Dogs Hip Hop News Music Drake Might've Just Teased A Yeat Collab On "For All The Dogs" 2.2K
Comments 0