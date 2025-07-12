Drake kept the surprises coming on Day 2 of his headlining set at Wireless Festival as he brought out rap sensation Yeat. The surprise included the collaborators performing their hit song “IDGAF.” The crowd would erupt as Yeat took the stage and social media would share in the excitement.

“Day 2 is so insane woah,” tweeted an X user.

Another fan expressed excitement in the performance finally happening, tweeting, “Oh shit, finally he performed with Yeat.”

The performance would prompt fans to ask about a joint mixtape. “Can we all agree a yeat x drake mixtape would be full absolute bangers,” tweeted a fan.

The Wireless performance follows Yeat’s Coachella 2025 set that paid tribute to Drizzy with his cover of the classic “Feel No Way.” Outside the 2006 cover, the 6 God and Yeat have collaborated on music for both of their respective albums.

Drake & Yeat Wireless Festival

Yeat, who emerged in the early 2020s, quickly gained traction for his cryptic slang, atmospheric production, and fiercely loyal fanbase. With projects like Up 2 Më and 2 Alivë, the Portland-born rapper carved out a lane that resonated with Gen Z audiences raised on TikTok, digital aesthetics, and decentralized musical discovery.

As Yeat’s popularity grew, rumors of a potential co-sign from Drake began circulating. That speculation intensified in 2022 when Drake followed Yeat on Instagram and shared clips on social media listening to his music. While no formal collaboration surfaced, fans interpreted the gestures as quiet validation from one of hip-hop’s most influential figures.

By 2023, Yeat indirectly acknowledged Drake in interviews, praising veteran artists who respect emerging voices without naming names. Around the same time, Drake released songs like “Sticky” and “Jumbotron S--- Poppin,” both featuring minimalist, synth-heavy trap production—a stylistic zone closely aligned with Yeat’s sound.