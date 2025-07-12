Drake Debuts "What Did I Miss" Live At Wireless Festival

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 197 Views
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day One
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake performs during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)
Drake's "What Did I Miss" addresses the aftermath of the rap star's battle with Kendrick Lamar. He doesn't name anyone.

Drake didn't hesistate to make his three-night headlining performance at Wireless Festival the perfect ocassion to perform his new song, "What Did I Miss," for the first time. On Day 2 headlining, Drizzy debuted the live performance of the track in front of a sold-out crowd in London. He would blend the track with another classic in "Headlines."

"Headlines" is referenced in "What Did I Miss," with Drake rapping, "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been dick riding gang since 'Headlines'."

The transition live received a roaring response from the fans. "That transition was smooth," tweeted a fan after the clip went viral. Another fan added, "Kendrick ain’t get that good of a transition at the Super Bowl I know my goat."

The debut follows surprise guests Yeat, Skepta, Central Cee, and more. Night 1 was an R&B odyssey that featured Lauryn Hill, Mario, and Bryson Tiller.

MORE: Drake Brings Out Yeat During Day 2 Of His Wireless Festival Headliner

Drake "What Did I Miss" At Wireless Fest

Drake's latest release is alleged to have fired shots at former friends in this industry such as Future, YG, and more who alligned with Kendrick Lamar. Allegedly, Future responded to lines in the song, tweeting, "Ima always choose being a real one over anything..." The video, set in an icy warehouse surrounded by weapons, reinforces the “Iceman” theme.

The new song is the lead single from Drizzy's upcoming album, ICEMAN. It will be the 6 God's first solo album since 2023's For All The Dawgs. He originally announced the new album was in development during his Christmas giveaway livestream with Adin Ross. Drizzy confirmed it was on the way during the follow-up livestream with Ross in April.

"What Did I Miss" will make it's debut on the Billboard 200 charts next week. The landing spot has been rumored to be within the Top 10. The single catapulted to the top of the iTunes and Apple Music charts upon it's release last week. The single will be joined by an short-run series, according to a reveal during a livestream last week.

MORE: Drake Kicks Off Triple-Headlining Wireless Festival Appearance By Showing Love To The UK

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
