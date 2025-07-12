News
Music
Drake Debuts "What Did I Miss" Live At Wireless Festival
Drake's "What Did I Miss" addresses the aftermath of the rap star's battle with Kendrick Lamar. He doesn't name anyone.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
3 hrs ago
379 Views
Music
Drake Fires More Shots At LeBron James, Changes Lyrics On "Nonstop" During Wireless Festival Set
Drake and LeBron James have been friends before Drizzy released his debut album, which James attended the release party in Toronto.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
3 hrs ago
1147 Views