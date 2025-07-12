Drake’s headlining Wireless Festival performance has already created plenty of highlights among it’s three-day set, with the latest being a diss towards LeBron James.

While performing the hit song “Nonstop,” fans would take to social media to share Drake changed the lyrics in the song dedicated to the NBA icon with a diss to him. “6 to 23, but no LeBron,” raps Drake.

The change up is further confirmation that the two are no longer friends. King James has not reacted to the viral reaction circulating social media yet. Many fans would weigh-in on the change up on socials.

"Drake feelings always hurt," commented a fan, while another wrote, "Grown ah man getting mad at another grown ah man for listening to music."

The lyric change follows fans noticed Drizzy covered up his LeBron James tattoo with a No. 2 Thunders jersey. A nod to NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.Fans would immediately react to the cover up.

The change at Wireless Festival follows previous live performances of Drake performing the same line dissing LeBron James since their friendship has ended. During the Australian Anita Max Win Tour, Drizzy performed the same changed lyrics.

Drake & LeBron James Beef

The friendship between King James and the 6 God completely served during the Kendrick Lamar beef. James was seen at the Pop Out concert and later seen rapping songs from Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers at his birthday party. Drizzy would then proceed to diss his former friend in concert and in music.

Though LeBron hasn’t addressed the tension, he was later seen casually practicing with Drake’s music playing. Drake’s recent freestyle “Fighting Irish” and other subtle jabs have fueled speculation of a deeper rift