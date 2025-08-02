After trolling T-Pain, Drake’s best friend and head of security, OVO Chubbs redirects his attention towards NBA Icon LeBron James in his latest Instagram story. Addressing James’ absence in Toronto for this year’s annual Caribana Festival, Chubbs shares a humorous post to acknowledge the basketball player’s absence after previous mentions of attending every year.

“Mans stayed home this Banna??? Lollololol,” OVO Chubbs captioned the post. “Thought it was tradition [crying-laugh face emjoi] [fingers crossed emjoi]”

Before the fallout with Drake, LeBron James had been a regular at the annual Caribbean festival since 2017. In the past, the Los Angeles Laker was spotted alongside Drake at venues like Lavelle and Cabana Pool Bar. They would draw fans and viral attention.

Though not basketball-related, his visit underscored Caribana’s global influence. James embraced the festivities and highlighted the event’s appeal beyond music and sport.

King James and the 6 God’s friendship ended during the rap star’s 2024 rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. James would be seen attending Lamar’s legendary Pop-Out concert. Afterward, James would be seen reciting Lamar’s lyrics on various occasions.

Drake’s OVO Chubbs & LeBron James

Fans initially noticed a fallout between James and Drizzy in 2024 after Drake unfollowed LeBron on Instagram. But the beef escalated in July 2025 during Drake’s Wireless Festival set in London, where he switched a line in “Nonstop” to, “How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron?”—a direct shot at the NBA legend.

The 6 God also covered up his tattoo of LeBron, replacing it with one of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a symbolic passing of loyalty. In music, Drizzy has mentioned James’ loyalty on multiple tracks. In his most recent, “What Did I Miss?,” Drizzy raps about the switch-up among others who followed suit during the beef.