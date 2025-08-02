OVO Chubbs Trolls LeBron James After The NBA Icon Missed 2025's Annual Caribana Festival In Toronto

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 1401 Views
2025 NBA Summer League - LA Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 14: LeBron James and Zhuri James attend the 2025 NBA Summer League game between the LA Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center on July 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Chubbs has trolled several Drake rivals during the mega star’s beef. Drizzy’s best friend has shared posts trolling T-Pain and Kendrick Lamar.

After trolling T-Pain, Drake’s best friend and head of security, OVO Chubbs redirects his attention towards NBA Icon LeBron James in his latest Instagram story. Addressing James’ absence in Toronto for this year’s annual Caribana Festival, Chubbs shares a humorous post to acknowledge the basketball player’s absence after previous mentions of attending every year.

“Mans stayed home this Banna??? Lollololol,” OVO Chubbs captioned the post. “Thought it was tradition [crying-laugh face emjoi] [fingers crossed emjoi]”

Before the fallout with Drake, LeBron James had been a regular at the annual Caribbean festival since 2017. In the past, the Los Angeles Laker was spotted alongside Drake at venues like Lavelle and Cabana Pool Bar. They would draw fans and viral attention. 

Though not basketball-related, his visit underscored Caribana’s global influence. James embraced the festivities and highlighted the event’s appeal beyond music and sport. 

King James and the 6 God’s friendship ended during the rap star’s 2024 rap battle with Kendrick Lamar. James would be seen attending Lamar’s legendary Pop-Out concert. Afterward, James would be seen reciting Lamar’s lyrics on various occasions.

MORE: Chubbs Trolls T-Pain After Divisive Comments About Drake's Inability To "Bow Out Gracefully"

Drake’s OVO Chubbs & LeBron James

Fans initially noticed a fallout between James and Drizzy in 2024 after Drake unfollowed LeBron on Instagram.  But the beef escalated in July 2025 during Drake’s Wireless Festival set in London, where he switched a line in “Nonstop” to, “How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron?”—a direct shot at the NBA legend.

The 6 God also covered up his tattoo of LeBron, replacing it with one of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a symbolic passing of loyalty. In music, Drizzy has mentioned James’ loyalty on multiple tracks. In his most recent, “What Did I Miss?,” Drizzy raps about the switch-up among others who followed suit during the beef. 

LeBron later fueled tensions by praising Kendrick on social media. The drama continues to stir hip-hop and hoops culture alike.

MORE: Chubbs Seems To Support Theory That Drake's Freestyle Is A LeBron James Diss

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
