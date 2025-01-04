Chubbs Seems To Support Theory That Drake's Freestyle Is A LeBron James Diss

Of course, the likely explanation is that it targets a whole bunch of people.

We never could've guessed that Instagram likes would become ammunition in a hip-hop beef, but that's the post-"The Heart Part 6" world we live in. Of course, we're talking about the new Drake freestyle supposedly titled "Fighting Irish" and how it seems to take shots at LeBron James for "siding" with Kendrick Lamar during their battle. While this theory is really more of a concrete storyline at this point, there are still a few skeptics out there who don't want to jump to conclusions. But they might change their minds when they see Drizzy's head of security Chubbs' Instagram activity, as he recently liked an IG post that posits the freestyle as a Bron diss.

Furthermore, we don't want to say that this "confirms" anything outright, but there's clearly some tension here that neither Drake nor LeBron James have fully broken their silence on. In the former's case, these new bars on this freestyle certainly contain a lot of plausibly specific references and match up with the energy that fans represent online. After all, with all the discourse around the two superstars, it's probably hard for either of them to get those narratives out of their heads.

Chubbs Seems To Back Up Drake & LeBron James Beef Theories

With that in mind, we'll see if anything concrete happens in the near future that will solidify their stances, although we doubt that LeBron James or Drake will entertain it. If it was really as simple as rap beef pettiness, then we would've probably heard something by now. Nevertheless, most hip-hop listeners care more about what's going on with The Boy's responses to other rappers, even though the narrative around the basketball titan is the easiest to perceive and point to.