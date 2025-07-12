Drake Replaces LeBron James Tattoo With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jersey

Feb 1, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Canadian recording artist Drake watches the play between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake's had a bone to pick with LeBron James ever since he popped out for Kendrick Lamar's Juneteenth concert last summer.

Drake recently stunned fans at his first 2025 Wireless Festival headlining night on Friday (July 11), and it was amazing to see. However, some eagled-eyed fans noticed a pretty important beef update when it comes to his opposition. As caught by NFR Podcast on Twitter, he seemingly replaced his LeBron James tattoo with another NBA star.

For those unaware, Drizzy had Bron's Fighting Irish jersey tattooed on his left arm, and now, he's rocking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's jersey. Toronto native SGA just won the championship with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he appeared in the music video for "NOKIA."

As such, it seems like Drake's LeBron James beef couldn't be any clearer. Fans already connected the situation to various bars, tracks, and statements the 6ix God has made over the last year or so. Things started when James popped out at the Kendrick Lamar concert on Juneteenth last year, and they haven't gotten any clarification from the basketball legend himself.

With that in mind, fans don't really know if this is one-sided or if Bron already had some issues. Nevertheless, any fans of both are still in a tough spot.

Drake SGA Tattoo

As for what this new SGA tattoo means for Drake, that's only for him to know. But we can presume their Toronto ties run deep, and there's also plenty of reason to celebrate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander individually. The 2025 MVP, Finals MVP, and scoring title boaster just had the best year of his career so far.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and Drake's reconciliation seems no closer. The former recently and allegedly liked an Instagram post about Future supposedly responding to the new song from The Boy, "What Did I Miss?" This is after fans interpreted a few bars on there as being potential shots towards James.

We will see whether or not either mega-celebrity directly addresses this issue in the near future. It seems unlikely based on how they moved over the past year. If they wanted to say something, they probably already would have. But maybe this is just the new normal, and the shade will continue. Either way, they are both too busy to worry about it so constantly.

