LeBron James Shows Love To Nas During Las Vegas Show

Yesterday, LeBron James was spotted at Nas' show in Las Vegas, and the athlete was sure to make his presence known. While the rapper was in the middle of performing his 1996 hit "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)," James approached the stage and shook his hand. He appeared in good spirits as he made his exit shortly after, singing and dancing along to the song with the rest of the crowd.

The Art Of Dialogue shared a clip of the moment on X, which has managed to earn mixed reactions from social media users. While some are praising the two stars for showing each other love, others are calling out James for interrupting the show and choosing to leave early.

"My two goats," one X user writes. "Why you walking up during a performance to do that? LeBron you are at Nas show, stop trying to disrupt it, leave early and make it all about you!" another says.

LeBron James & Drake Beef

James may be flaunting his friendship with hip-hop artists like Nas these days, but he also appears to be on the outs with one of his former pals, Drake. Amid the Toronto performer's explosive feud with Kendrick, the NBA player seemed to switch up on him, leading to rumors that they're no longer on good terms. Some also speculate that Drake threw jabs at James in his new song, "What Did I Miss?"

In it, he reflects on his battle with Kendrick and calls out everyone in his life who turned their backs on him amid the beef. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines,'" he spits.