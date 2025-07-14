LeBron James Shows Love To Nas During Las Vegas Show

BY Caroline Fisher 224 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LeBron James Nas Las Vegas Hip Hop News
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: (L-R) LeBron James and Nas attend the Remy V New Years Eve dinner at Vesper American Brasserie on December 31, 2011 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
LeBron James decided to shake Nas' hand in the middle of his set at Wynn Las Vegas yesterday, earning mixed reactions.

Yesterday, LeBron James was spotted at Nas' show in Las Vegas, and the athlete was sure to make his presence known. While the rapper was in the middle of performing his 1996 hit "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)," James approached the stage and shook his hand. He appeared in good spirits as he made his exit shortly after, singing and dancing along to the song with the rest of the crowd.

The Art Of Dialogue shared a clip of the moment on X, which has managed to earn mixed reactions from social media users. While some are praising the two stars for showing each other love, others are calling out James for interrupting the show and choosing to leave early.

"My two goats," one X user writes. "Why you walking up during a performance to do that? LeBron you are at Nas show, stop trying to disrupt it, leave early and make it all about you!" another says.

Read More: Drake Fires More Shots At LeBron James, Changes Lyrics On "Nonstop" During Wireless Festival Set

LeBron James & Drake Beef

James may be flaunting his friendship with hip-hop artists like Nas these days, but he also appears to be on the outs with one of his former pals, Drake. Amid the Toronto performer's explosive feud with Kendrick, the NBA player seemed to switch up on him, leading to rumors that they're no longer on good terms. Some also speculate that Drake threw jabs at James in his new song, "What Did I Miss?"

In it, he reflects on his battle with Kendrick and calls out everyone in his life who turned their backs on him amid the beef. "I saw bro went to Pop Out with them, but been d*ck riding gang since 'Headlines,'" he spits.

Drake even changed up the lyrics to his hit song “Nonstop” during one of his shows at London's Wireless Festival over the weekend in an apparent attempt to diss James, and covered up his tattoo tribute to him with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's jersey.

Read More: Drake Replaces LeBron James Tattoo With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jersey

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day One Music Drake Fires More Shots At LeBron James, Changes Lyrics On "Nonstop" During Wireless Festival Set 5.4K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.4K
Drake LeBron James Tattoo Shai Gilgeous Alexander Hip Hop News Sports Drake Replaces LeBron James Tattoo With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jersey 7.3K
Ethan Miller/Getty Images TV LeBron James Shares Teaser For Star-Studded Episode Of "The Shop:" Watch 3.9K
Comments 0