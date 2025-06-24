LeBron James Previews Nas’ Verse On New Clipse Album

BY Caroline Fisher 866 Views
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Nas performs during All Points East Festival 2024 at Victoria Park on August 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
The eagerly antipated first Clipse album in 15 years, "Let God Sort Em Out," is currently slated for release on July 11.

Clipse are currently gearing up to unleash their eagerly anticipated album, Let God Sort Em Out. The project is slated for release on July 11 following months of teasing, and needless to say, fans can't wait. There are still a couple of weeks left before they can hear it in full, but they recently got a small taste of what's to come thanks to LeBron James. The athlete took to his Instagram Story last night to preview a track from the anxiously awaited LP featuring none other than Nas, as captured by NFR Podcast.

Clipse first announced Nas' feature during an interview with Rolling Stone last September, calling his verse "sharp" and one that Pusha T has been “seeking for several years.” This is far from the only huge feature listeners can expect, however.

Kendrick Lamar is also set to appear on the album on a song called "Chains & Whips." Pusha T, No Malice, and Pharrell teamed up earlier this week to preview it on a rooftop. Stove God Cooks, John Legend, and more are also featured on Let God Sort Em Out. It's even rumored that Jay-Z could possibly make an appearance, though for now, that remains unconfirmed.

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

During an interview with GQ released earlier this month, the duo confirmed that Def Jam wasn't too thrilled about Pusha T and Kendrick joining forces on the album, and tried to get the Compton MC's verse axed entirely.

"They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing," Pusha revealed. "And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there was like, ‘We'll just drop the Clipse.’ But that can't work because I'm still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go…"

Let God Sort Em Out will now be released via Roc Nation.

