Recently, Pusha T took to social media to share a cryptic message to those trying to tear him down, though he didn't call out anyone in particular. "Can't nothing stop this greatness," he declared. "The lies are very telling [laughing emoji]. The people will never believe these smear campaigns."

His message arrives just days before Clipse's eagerly anticipated new album, Let God Sort Em Out, is scheduled to drop. The project will be the duo's first in roughly 15 years, and is slated for release on July 11. They've already unveiled the tracklist, which is jam-packed with high-profile features.

John Legend, Tyler The Creator, Stove God Cooks, Ab-Liva, The-Dream, Voices of Fire, and Nas will make appearances. Kendrick Lamar is even on the album. His verse did result in some tension between Clipse and their record label at the time, however. During an interview with GQ last month, Pusha T revealed that ultimately, this is what led to their decision to walk away from Def Jam and sign a ditribution deal with Roc Nation.

Clipse Let God Sort Em Out

"They wanted me to ask Kendrick to censor his verse, which of course I was never doing," he explained at the time. "And then they wanted me to take the record off. And so, after a month of not doing it, Steve Gawley, the lawyer over there was like, 'We'll just drop the Clipse.' But that can't work because I'm still there [solo]. But [if] you let us all go…"

As for what exactly Kendrick said that Def Jam wasn't comfortable with, it had nothing to do with Drake. In fact, during an appearance on the New York Times' Popcast, Pusha T confirmed that it was actually a reference to President Donald Trump.

"They pinpointed a line where the phrase 'trump card' was used," he remembered. "So stupid. The phrase 'trump card' was used and they said that they didn't want any problems with [Donald] Trump or something like that."