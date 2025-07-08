Pusha T Unveils Upcoming Clipse x Adidas Samba Collaboration

The Clipse x Adidas Samba “Thorn” is here, tying music and sneaker culture together in one clean package. This isn’t just another collab, it’s a statement.

Pusha T and No Malice are back with a new album dropping July 11, and they’ve linked up with Adidas to mark the occasion. The Samba, already a streetwear staple, gets a minimal yet bold redesign built around the Clipse legacy.

Pusha T’s history with Adidas runs deep. He’s dropped multiple pairs that sold out fast and resonated far beyond just sneakerheads. But this time, the branding is Clipse, front and center and that matters.

It signals something bigger: the return of a duo that helped shape 2000s hip-hop and hasn’t lost a step since. The Samba “Thorn” balances legacy and simplicity. It strips away excess while adding meaning.

You’ve got the white leather, the signature Three Stripes, and that elongated tongue with “THORN” stamped across the top. For those in the know, that’s a nod to the Thornton brothers’ family name.

Looking at the photos, the design does exactly what it needs to do. It stays true to the Samba’s DNA while carving out a space for the Clipse story. The color palette’s crisp, the execution’s clean, and the energy around this pair is real.

Clipse x Adidas Samba

Image via Pusha T

The Clipse x Adidas Samba “Thorn” comes dressed in premium off-white leather from top to bottom. The upper features crisp white serrated Three Stripes along the sides.

Dual Clipse and Adidas logos appear in black near the eyestay. The highlight is the oversized tongue, padded with ridged detailing and stamped with a black THORN graphic referencing the duo’s surname.

Flat white laces keep things simple, while the white outsole keeps the retro shape intact. With no flashy colors, this pair makes its mark through heritage and storytelling. Every detail is subtle, sharp, and rooted in Clipse’s return.