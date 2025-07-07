During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, N.O.R.E. reflected on the first time he ever heard Pusha T get angry to the point of raising his voice. According to him, it was after Pharrell appeared on Drink Champs back in 2020 and discussed the Clipse member's fiery feud with Drake. When asked to pick a side, Pharrell refused, making his respect for both artists known.

"Pusha called me like 'How the f*ck is our boy doing this?'" N.O.R.E. remembered, as captured by @big_business_ on X. "'Drake wouldn't have picked both of us, Drake would have picked him!' I'm like 'Pusha, this is the one time I'm shutting the f*ck up. I'mma let you vent.'"

"I say that to say that's how much of a human Pharrell is," he added. During his Drink Champs appearance, Pharrell admitted that he wished the battle never happened.

Pusha T & Drake Beef

"I didn't wanna see that go that way. That didn't make me happy," he explained. "I hate to see what him (Pusha) and Drake are going through—or what they went through. I hated to see all of it, every bit of it ... it wasn't good."

"Pusha didn't tell me, because he knows I would've stood in front of him as much as I could," Pharrell continued. "But he's a different kind of person. He's a Taurus. And Taurus people ... when you feel like a line is crossed and you take off the gloves, that's where your brain is at, you know what I'm sayin'? Whereas, Drake is a Scorpio, and they never forget ... It's just the worst combination of two people who are very pure and very loyal to the people they love."

"I love Drake," he concluded. "Even in the middle of all that stuff ... he said super nice and kind things to me on the DM and in public ... Neither one of them are into problems. They don't like it, like, it's unnecessary. But they're both people who, when they feel like they're being pushed to a limit, they gotta do what they gotta do."