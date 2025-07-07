N.O.R.E. Recalls Angry Phone Call From Pusha T After Pharrell Said He Loved Drake

BY Caroline Fisher 1239 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
N.O.R.E. Pusha T Pharrell Drake Hip Hop News
Jun 19, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Pusha T performs at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water music festival in Washington, DC on June 19, 2022. Jarrad Henderson / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to N.O.R.E., the first time he ever heard Pusha T raise his voice was after Pharrell weighed in on his feud with Drake.

During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, N.O.R.E. reflected on the first time he ever heard Pusha T get angry to the point of raising his voice. According to him, it was after Pharrell appeared on Drink Champs back in 2020 and discussed the Clipse member's fiery feud with Drake. When asked to pick a side, Pharrell refused, making his respect for both artists known.

"Pusha called me like 'How the f*ck is our boy doing this?'" N.O.R.E. remembered, as captured by @big_business_ on X. "'Drake wouldn't have picked both of us, Drake would have picked him!' I'm like 'Pusha, this is the one time I'm shutting the f*ck up. I'mma let you vent.'"

"I say that to say that's how much of a human Pharrell is," he added. During his Drink Champs appearance, Pharrell admitted that he wished the battle never happened.

Read More: Clipse & Kendrick Lamar Preview Highly Anticipated "Chains & Whips" Music Video

Pusha T & Drake Beef

"I didn't wanna see that go that way. That didn't make me happy," he explained. "I hate to see what him (Pusha) and Drake are going through—or what they went through. I hated to see all of it, every bit of it ... it wasn't good."

"Pusha didn't tell me, because he knows I would've stood in front of him as much as I could," Pharrell continued. "But he's a different kind of person. He's a Taurus. And Taurus people ... when you feel like a line is crossed and you take off the gloves, that's where your brain is at, you know what I'm sayin'? Whereas, Drake is a Scorpio, and they never forget ... It's just the worst combination of two people who are very pure and very loyal to the people they love."

"I love Drake," he concluded. "Even in the middle of all that stuff ... he said super nice and kind things to me on the DM and in public ... Neither one of them are into problems. They don't like it, like, it's unnecessary. But they're both people who, when they feel like they're being pushed to a limit, they gotta do what they gotta do."

Read More: Pusha T Says Kendrick Lamar Wanted To Be On Two Clipse Album Cuts

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Brian Ach / Stringer / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images Music Pharrell Williams Claims Pusha T Compliments Drake's Bars "All The Time" 22.0K
Roots Picnic 2025 - Day 2 Music What We Learned From Clipse’s GQ Interview: Kendrick Lamar Feature, "Story Of Adidon" Politics & More 3.2K
Paul Morigi / Getty Images Music Pusha T Says Kanye West & Drake Don't "Make Good Music Together" 7.0K
Mike Lawrie, Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images Original Content Pusha T Vs. Drake: A Complete History 76.3K