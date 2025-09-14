The beef between Drake and Pusha T has a couple of supporting characters, but some of these folks – like Pharrell Williams – would rather not pick sides. A few months ago, N.O.R.E. claimed that he got an unrequested front-row seat to the long-running tension, and he doesn't understand why him speaking on it is an issue.

During a recent appearance alongside Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz on their Brilliant Idiots podcast, the rapper and podcaster recalled his revelation that Push angrily called him when the Neptunes producer refused to pick between the Clipse member and Drizzy during a Drink Champs interview with Noreaga and company. While addressing this matter to Schulz and Charlamagne, N.O.R.E. revealed that Pusha was annoyed at him for making this revelation, but he doesn't see why.

"Like, 40 would've picked Drake," he told Andrew Schulz concerning Pharrell's Drake and Pusha T remarks, as caught by ZADCOZZY on Twitter. "No, your camp, you should always pick your camp. It's Charlamagne before everybody, like, you know what I mean? Y'all are partners in a great way, you know what I'm saying? Pharrell didn't do that. And, by the way... I think Pusha was like, 'Yo, why did N.O.R.E. say that conversation?' First off, I did not think that was off the record. Because it's a famous person calling another famous person about another famous person arguing about the most famous person on the planet. And it's not like you and Drake had a private fight. Y'all was in the schoolyard! Y'all came out to the schoolyard, y'all invited everybody, 'After 3. Come downstairs.' So this is not private."

Drake Pusha T Beef

"Pusha called me like, 'How the f**k is our boy doing this?'" N.O.R.E. previously claimed concerning the Drake, Pusha T, and Pharrell beef. "'Drake wouldn't have picked both of us, Drake would have picked him!' I'm like, 'Pusha, this is the one time I'm shutting the f**k up. I'ma let you vent.' I say that to say that's how much of a human Pharrell is."

Skateboard P, for the record, lamented that the beef between the MCs happened. But then again, that was some years ago...